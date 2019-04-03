Wiley Post Park to host 2019 OKC Cinco de Mayo celebration

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 2019 Oklahoma City Cinco de Mayo celebration will be held on Sunday, May 5, from 1 – 10 p.m. at Wiley Post Park, 2021 S. Robinson. Adjacent to the Oklahoma River, the park features a backdrop of the Oklahoma City downtown skyline.

For the fifth year in a row, Scissortail Community Development Corporation is joining with the City of Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department and Sisters Cities International to create the largest Cinco de Mayo Celebration in the metro area.

Organizers expect about 20,000 people to descend upon Wiley Post Park to enjoy this family friendly event, which offers live music, food, horse culture, folkloric dancing, business expo and a variety of activities for the kids.

This free outdoor festival is Oklahoma City’s biggest Hispanic event of the year celebrating the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, the sisterhood with Puebla, Mexico, and the unity of all of the communities in Oklahoma.

Festivities will include the Consul of Mexico, Rodolfo Quilantán; the Parade of Horses; and the crowning of Miss Cinco de Mayo.

The Cinco de Mayo celebration takes place each year in Mexico and around the world, to commemorate the historic Battle of Puebla that took place on May 5th1862, when the Mexican Army defeated the occupying French forces.

“We are really looking forward to coming together as a community and celebrating the rich cultural diversity that makes up Oklahoma City,” said Robert Ruiz, President Scissortail Community Development Corporation. “The level of interest in this year’s event has surpassed that of previous years, so we expect a very good turnout from families all over Oklahoma.

“This free community event would not be possible without the support of many community organizations and sponsors who understand the importance of keeping traditions and culture alive and sharing those experiences will all Oklahomans,” Ruiz added.

“Many organizations have joined to make this all day celebration of culture, history and heritage a hallmark of free community events for Oklahoma,” said Ruiz

This year’s sponsors and partners include: Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock, AR; The City of Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation; ChoiceMatters, ChoiceMatters for Kids, Capital Distributing; Burritos Tin Tan; La Tremenda; Tyler Media; HOLA Oklahoma; El Nacional Newspaper; and Cumulus Media.

“OKC Cinco de Mayo is the perfect example of what a community can build when partners come together with common purpose and clear vision,” Ruiz stated.

Proceeds of the festival will benefit the Academia OKC program in helping to sustain and grow culturally relevant art in several schools throughout the metro.

Sponsorship and vendor information is available online, or by contacting Luis Hidalgo at 405-360-1200 or l.hidalgo@scissortailcdc.org.

For more information, visit the Cinco de Mayo OKC Facebook event page.