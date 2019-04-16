Sunbeam Family Services to celebrate 5th Annual Shine A Light Gala

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Tickets are on sale now for the 5th annual Shine a Light Gala, which will take place on Thursday, May 2 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Downtown Embassy Suites. Proceeds from the event benefit Sunbeam Family Services to support the nonprofit’s mission.

“As this year’s chair, I am honored to help raise awareness for Sunbeam and its important mission,” said Sue Ann Arnall, president of the Arnall Family Foundation. “Sunbeam has been an anchor in our community for decades and a bright future for them means a bright future for those in need of their services.”

Each year, Sunbeam provides comprehensive services to nearly 15,000 Oklahomans to break the cycle of generational poverty.

“At the annual Shine a Light gala, we will celebrate accomplishments of the past and cast vision for the future of Sunbeam Family Services while shining a light on how the community can help Sunbeam serve Oklahoma’s vulnerable children, families and seniors,” said Jim Priest, Sunbeam Family Services Chief Executive Officer.

At this year’s event, Sunbeam will recognize Jennie and Ric Penner as its 2019 Aspire Award recipients. The Aspire Award is presented annually to Oklahomans who have made significant contributions to support the nonprofit’s mission. Previous Aspire Award winners include: Ray Bitsche, Patrick and Barbara Hill, Ray and Pat Potts and Sandy Trudgeon.

Shine A Light sponsors include the Inasmuch Foundation, Arnall Family Foundation, Express Employment Professionals, McLaughlin Family Foundation, Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City, Nedra Funk, Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Jennie and Ric Penner, Trust Company of Oklahoma, American Fidelity Foundation, BancFirst, Griffin Communications, Barbara and Patrick Hill, Hogan Taylor, Jean and David McLaughlin, Paycom, Mark Potts, Kate and John Spaid, Phyllis and Roger Stong, Randy Thurman, Total Environment, and Shannon and Tony Welch.

This event is also made possible by the Shine A Light Planning Committee: Erin Brewer, Tiffany Cooper, Lindsay Laird, Sarah Roberts, Jeanette Stanton, Phyllis Stong and Becky Taylor.

Sunbeam’s mission is to provide people of all ages with help, hope, and the opportunity to succeed through Early Childhood, Foster Care, Counseling and Senior Services.

Founded in 1907, Sunbeam Family Services is one of Oklahoma’s longest serving nonprofits, providing help, hope and the opportunity to succeed to people of all ages and all stages of life in central Oklahoma through Early Childhood, Counseling, Foster Care and Senior Services.

Tickets for Shine a Light start at $150. Event and table sponsorships are also available. To learn more, or to purchase a sponsorship or tickets, visit ShineALightOKC.org or call 405-609-8994.

For more information regarding Sunbeam Family Services, call 405-528-7721, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org.

Sunbea