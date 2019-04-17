River Run & Dog Jog set to raise funds for A New Leash on Life, Inc at Wiley Post Park

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 2019 Oklahoma River Run & Dog Jog will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, hosted by A New Leash on Life Inc. The event will take place at Wiley Post Park, 2021 S. Robinson Avenue, on the Oklahoma River Trails in Oklahoma City.

The 5K sanctioned River Run begins at 8 a.m., and the 3K Dog Jog steps off at 9 a.m.

The Dog Jog is for runners and walkers of all ages, with or without their dog. All dogs must be leashed and have current rabies vaccinations. Awards will be given for Best Trick, Owner-Dog Look Alike, Most Enthusiastic, and Best Dressed.

All River Run or Dog Jog participants will receive a finisher medal. In addition, awards will be given to the top 3 male and top 3 female in standard USATF age groups.

“This is the fourteenth year for our Oklahoma River sanctioned Run and Dog Jog,” said Barbara Lewis, CEO of A New Leash On Life, Inc. “It is a fun event for the entire family, whether you have an active Fido or a couch potato that would rather ride in a wagon. It begins early and is over by noon so doesn’t interrupt the entire day.”

Race packets can be picked up on Saturday, May 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at A New Leash On Life, 3420 N. Porter, in Norman or on race day at the event.

T-shirts will be available at the packet pick-up while supplies last.



Proceeds from the River Run & Dog Jog will go to support A New Leash On Life, Inc., a local non-profit organization that enhances Oklahomans’ lives by training Service Dogs, Therapy Dogs, and rescued dogs.

Over the last 13 years, the organization has raised and placed 65 Service Dogs, while also helping 47 clients train their own Service Dogs, all at no cost to those in need.

“Our Therapy Dog program currently has 117 Therapy Dog volunteer teams, who impact over 21,000 Oklahomans each year on visits to schools, libraries, businesses, nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living centers in the Oklahoma City metro area,” said Lewis.

A New Leash On Life teaches inmates at CCA-Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville to train shelter dogs into well-mannered companion dogs, who are then adopted by people in the community.

The prison program trains 50 dogs per year from rural shelters who run the risk of not being adopted.

According to Lewis, the dogs who graduate from their prison program have nearly a 100 percent adoption rate.

Registration for the 5K River Run costs $25 through May 26. The 5K Run and 3K Dog Jog together costs $35 through May 26.

Click here to register. To sponsor or volunteer for the event or host a vendor booth, fill out the online interest form. To learn more, visit newleashinc.org.

Lewis has authored a new book titled, “Successful Work Dogs” to provide guidance on the selection, training and use of service and therapy dogs. For more information, email info@newleashinc.org or call 405-224-7715.