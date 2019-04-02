The City Sentinel

Rabbi Ovadia Goldman and wife Nechoma will be honored at this week’s “Aspire to Inspire” gala

Darla Shelden Story by on April 2, 2019
Rabbi Ovadia Goldman of the Chabad Community Center will be honored this week, along with his wife Nechoma, for their service to Oklahoma. File Photo.

by Patrick B. McGuigan

Oklahoma City – On behalf of the Chabad Community Center, friends of Rabbi Ovadia Goldman and his wife Nechoma are hosting an event deemed “Aspire To Inspire.”

The Goldmans have served the Oklahoma community for 20 years – 7,300 days.

On each of those days, the Goldmans and their partners in faith have become known for a remarkable welcoming Open Door Policy. The Chabad Community Center has become a center for programs and events to edify all participants. Thousands of people have been impacted by classes, lectures, luncheons and personal study sessions.

The Goldmans, in a recent note to The City Sentinel, observed, “Families are discovering a new Jewish dimension to their lives through our family oriented programs. We are committed to only increasing in our activities from here and onward, and look forward to sharing many more meaningful moments.”

Sue Ann Arnall and Richard Tannebaum are co-chairs for the event slated for this Thursday, April 4.

Information about the work of the Chabad Community Center for Jewish Life and Learning, including the April 4 gala, can be found at here jewishokc.com.
