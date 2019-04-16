Letter Carriers’ Canned Food Drive set for May 11 to Stamp Out Hunger

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – As part of the 27th annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, letter carriers across Oklahoma will be collecting canned food donations from homes on their routes on Saturday, May 11.

Donations collected in 53 counties across western and central Oklahoma will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and its more than 1,250 community-based partner agencies.

Residents will receive plastic donations bags on May 6 to fill with canned food, which they are asked to leave by their mailbox for pickup by their letter carrier on Saturday, May 11.

Most needed items include: canned meats, meat-based soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables, peanut butter, and rice and beans. Nonperishable food donations can also be dropped off at participating post offices.

“The Letter Carriers’ Food Drive is very integral to helping the Regional Food Bank meet our goal of feeding Oklahomans in need of food assistance,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “This food drive comes at a time of year when utility bills are rising and those struggling with food insecurity need it most.”

Monetary donations can be made online at feedinghope.org or by calling 405-600-3136.

Every dollar donated will help provide four meals for Oklahomans with inconsistent access to healthy food.

The Letter Carriers’ Food Drive has raised more than 11.3 million pounds of food in Oklahoma since 1993 and has raised more than 1 billion pounds nationwide.

The following 137 cities in western and central Oklahoma are participating in the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive: Ada, Altus, Alva, Anadarko, Apache, Arcadia, Ardmore, Asher, Atoka, Beaver, Bethany, Binger, Blackwell, Blanchard, Bokchito, Braman, Buffalo, Burns Flat, Cache, Calumet, Calvin, Canute, Carnegie, Chandler, Chattanooga, Cherokee, Cheyenne, Chickasha, Choctaw, Clinton, Colbert, Comanche, Cordell, Crescent, Cushing, Cyril, Davis, Duncan, Durant, Edmond, El Reno, Elgin, Elk City, Enid, Geronimo, Goodwell, Gracemont, Grandfield, Guthrie, Guymon, Harrah, Healdton, Helena, Hennessey, Hinton, Hobart, Holdenville, Hollis, Hominy, Hooker, Indiahoma, Kingfisher, Kingston, Konawa, Laverne, Lawton, Lexington, Lindsay, Lone Grove, Luther, Madill, Mangum, Marietta, Marlow, Maud, Maysville, McLoud, Mead, Medford, Meeker, Midwest City, Milburn, Minco, Moore, Mooreland, Mustang, Nardin, Newcastle, Newkirk, Noble, Norman, Okarche, Okeene, Okemah, Oklahoma City, Pauls Valley, Pawnee, Perkins, Ponca City, Prague, Purcell, Ringling, Rush Springs, Sayre, Seiling, Seminole, Shattuck, Shawnee, Snyder, Springer, Stillwater, Stratford, Stroud, Sulphur, Tecumseh, Thomas, Tishomingo, Tonkawa, Tuttle, Vici, Walters, Washington, Watonga, Waurika, Weatherford, Weleetka, Wellston, Wetumka, Wewoka, Wilson, Woodward, Wright City, Wynnewood, Yale, and Yukon

For more information about the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive, ask your letter carrier, contact your local post office, or contact Jackie Dobson at jdobson@regionalfoodbank.org or 405-600-3193.

The Regional Food Bank website states that one in six residents are food insecure in Oklahoma.

In fiscal year 2018, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma distributed nearly 50 million pounds of food. The majority of people served by the organization are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet.

The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. For more information, visit rfbo.org.