In April, celebrate spring with art, music and food at the Paseo. First Friday Gallery Walk is April 5

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each and every month.

This month’s walk is Friday, April 5, from 6-9 p.m.

This month, the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) will feature the work of Neil Cluck. After 30 years of working with oils on canvas, Cluck needed to create something more real that would fit in a three-dimensional world; he wanted to pull his brush strokes off the wall into reality.

Now in his words, according to a press release form the Paseo Arts Association, “Each brush stroke begins as a silhouette painted on wood. That image is cut out, carved, sanded, painted in oils, then mounted on varying planes to create three-dimensional negative spaces – brush strokes on air.”

“We’re excited to have Neil here because he lives in Tulsa and is one our festival artists, who would like to build a following in Oklahoma City,” states Amanda Bleakley, executive director of the Paseo Arts Association. View his work on display April 7 to 27, Tuesday-Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m.

With the spring forward in time comes the return of sunset concerts in the Paseo. Enjoy a live music performance by Stranded at the Station, a funky folk duo made up of Justin and Amanda Fortney at the red “Flamenco” sculpture in the center of the district, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Across from our special performers, we’ve got your dinner covered. Pig out on an array of porky dishes from Yum Pig, which pair nicely with libations from The Big Friendly Craft Beer Bus, exclusively pouring COOP Ale Works.

Named by Forbes as one of America’s most transformed neighborhoods, the Paseo is a vibrant, self-sustaining arts district, which was the first of its kind in Oklahoma City. As the catalyst for this neighborhood’s revitalization, the Paseo Arts Association established the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk, where galleries offer special exhibitions, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment to the public.

First Fridays are one of several ways the Paseo helps to bring the arts closer to the lives of its community members.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.

