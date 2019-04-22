Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett joins Jones PR as executive counsel

Staff Report

Jones PR, a national integrated communications agency, announced today (Monday, April 22) that former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has joined Jones PR as executive counsel. In this role, he will provide strategic and thought leadership counsel to Jones PR and its clients.

“I am proud to join the very talented team at Jones PR and to be a part of their national and global growth,” said Cornett. “As a former journalist and business entrepreneur, this is a perfect opportunity for me to once again be engaged with various businesses that need a full range of marketing services.”

As the longest-serving mayor and the first Oklahoma City mayor to win four elections, Cornett’s leadership helped spur record-setting economic growth for Oklahoma City that attracted more than 9,600 new businesses and produced 100,000 new jobs, including many high-paying aerospace and corporate positions.

Cornett’s other achievements as mayor include helping to secure Oklahoma City’s first major league sports team, the Oklahoma City Thunder of the National Basketball Association; and the passage of MAPS 3, a $777 million quality-of-life infrastructure program to continue the city’s transformation.

Fortune listed Cornett as one of “The 50 Greatest Leaders in the World”; Newsweek named him as one of the “The Five Most Innovative Mayors in America”; and the European-based World Mayor Organization named him the second-best Mayor in the World. Also, he served as President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors between 2016-2017.

“Mick’s extensive experience in leadership and marketing proved invaluable during his time as mayor, which will bring added value to Jones PR and its clients,” said Jones PR President and CEO Brenda Barwick. “We are very excited to offer his proven leadership skills and exceptional talent in business and communications to our clients.”

Cornett spent 20 years as a television sportscaster, news anchor and sports play-by-play broadcaster in addition to owning a successful video production marketing company.

Most recently, Cornett authored The Next American City, which addresses the changes re-shaping American urban life. He has appeared over 200 times on American television, and his TED Talk on Oklahoma City has been viewed approximately 1.5 million times to date.

Cornett has a Journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma, and an MBA from New York University.