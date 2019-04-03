Different Name, Same Mission: Birth Choice Makes Big Announcement at ‘Life of the Party’ Gala

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Life of the Party, a gala fundraising event hosted by Birth Choice of Oklahoma on March 23, was a night of dinner, dancing, raffling and bidding. The evening at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown was topped off with a major announcement from the organization.

Birth Choice, a women’s resource center dedicated to serving Oklahoma women for over 46 years, announced a new chapter as Willow Pregnancy Support. The name change is setting the stage for future growth and re-branding. According to a press release from the group, the re-branding will help “lead the conversation, provide clarity about services, and appeal to a new generation of clients, volunteers, and supporters.”

Willow Pregnancy Support seeks to serve the community “with integrity and transparency,” the press release said.

The group’s statement continued, “The new name is an opportunity to reach new heights and serve an increasing number of women who experience an unexpected pregnancy. Willow trees are known for grace, flexibility, and resilience — a perfect symbol of the staff, volunteers, supporters, and most of all, clients, of this long-standing organization.”

Willow Pregnancy Support services include pregnancy testing, limited ultrasound, a full prenatal clinic staffed by resident physicians of St. Anthony Hospital Family Medicine, material goods, resources, community referrals, and temporary housing via Rose Home, a maternity shelter.

In 2018 Birth Choice served 5,771 women. Willow Pregnancy Support anticipates serving over 6,000 clients in 2019. Although the name is changing the heart and mission remain the same.

More information about Willow Pregnancy Support’s services can be found at willowpregnancy.org. The recent release said leaders will continue “to build a legacy of life and looking forward to an exciting future of growth.”

For more information on this topic, contact Carrie Rossow at (405) 405-606.8426 or crossow@willowpregnancy.org