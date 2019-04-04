CityRep’s “Curious Incident” Opens April 4 at Civic Center

Staff Report

The new theatrical presentation from CityRep is here at last.

Opening Thursday, April 4, at the Civic Center’s Freede Little Theater – “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” This is the regional premiere of the Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards’ winner for Best Play. The story is based on the novel by Mark Haddon, as adapted by Simon Stephens

A sketch of the story:

Christopher, fifteen years old, stands beside Mrs Shears’s dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.

He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at math, but he is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. But Christopher’s detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a journey that turns his world upside-down.

The London Telegraph wrote of this play: “This adaptation by the acclaimed playwright Simon Stephens is intensely, innately theatrical; it is also funny and extremely moving… resonates with quality.” — Telegraph (London)

Performance Times are:

Thursday (April 4) 7:30 p.m., Friday (April 5) 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 6 (1:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (April 7) 1:30 p.m. Principal performers include professionals Luke Eddy, Maria Hurdle and Lisa Fairchild, with Oklahoma City University student Cameron Law making his professional debut. W. Jerome Stevenson will direct.

NOTE: The production is rated “R” due to adult situations and language. Ticket information is available by telephoning 405-848-3761, or visit cityrep.com, The City Sentinel newspaper, in print and online, is a proud supporter of CityRep.