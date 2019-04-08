Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Sigma Sigma Omega chapter offers scholarships, mentoring program

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Sigma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has announced its 2019 Scholarships. Three scholarships in various amounts, each with a different focus, are available.

The Cheryl Maynard Fowler Memorial Scholarship is for graduating high school seniors in the Oklahoma City metroplex.

HBCU For Life – High School Scholarship focuses on high school seniors planning to attend an HBCU (Historical Black College ot University).

The HBCU For Life -Langston University Scholarship focuses on students currently enrolled at Langston University.

Visit the website for scholarship applications. The deadline for all application submittal is April 15. Scholarship awards will be presented Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12:30 pm, at Langston University — Oklahoma City Campus.

For more information regarding the scholarships, please email info@sigmasigmaomega.org .

In other news, the Sigma Sigma Omega Chapter (affiliated with the national black sorority AKA, Inc.), announced it is taking applications for its new #CAP (College Admissions Process) and The Arts! Mentorship Program. #CAP and The Arts! The recently-created efforts are described by local leaders as “new signature programs of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.”

As a recent press release sent to The City Sentinel points out, “Too many high school students lack the necessary support needed to navigate through the college application process. Through #CAP, students will receive help navigating the process of furthering their education and skills after high school. Through The Arts! students will be exposed to arts enrichment and culture by focusing on visual and performing arts and by showcasing talent through the exploration of writers, entertainers, and various other artists.”

CAP and The Arts! Mentoring Program will be open to high school students grades 9-12 as well as high school graduates preparing for college admission. Applications are available on the Sigma Sigma Sigma Omega Chapter website.

The application deadline is April 15 – and selected applicants will be notified no later than May 15, 2019. #CAP/The Arts! Kick-off will be June 1, 2019.

For more information on these new programs, e-mail info@sigmasigmaomega.org .