ACLU of Oklahoma to hold Annual Membership Meeting on April 20

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The ACLU of Oklahoma will host its Annual Membership Meeting and Angie Debo Award Presentation on Saturday, April 20 at the Midwest City Library Forum Room, 8143 E Reno Ave, from 10 – 12 p.m. Participants are asked to RSVP to attend.

Organizers invite the public to learn about ACLU-OK’s criminal justice reform work, ongoing civil rights litigation, and get answers to questions about their own civil liberties interests.

“ACLU of Oklahoma members will elect board leadership, so come ready to vote, or run for a seat yourself,” said Mike Redman, ACLU of Oklahoma Board President.

“We are currently accepting nominations for our board of directors,” Redman added “Nominees must submit a resume and a letter indicating their interest and willingness to serve.”

Nominations may be submitted by email to nominations@acluok.org or mailed to ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, P.O. Box 1626, Oklahoma City, OK 73101. Nomination deadline is Sunday, April 7 at 5 p.m.

Qualified individuals of every race, creed, ethnicity, disability, criminal history, sexual orientation, and gender identity are encouraged to apply, Falik said.

“This meeting is free and open to the public, however only those with an active ACLU membership may cast a ballot to elect board members,” Redman said.

The recipient of the ACLU of Oklahoma 2019 Angie Debo Civil Libertarian Award will be announced at the Annual Membership Meeting. Established in 1977, the award is named in honor of Oklahoma historian and civil liberties activist, Angie Elbertha Debo to recognize those who have provided exceptional defense to the Bill of Rights throughout the year or throughout their lives.

“We’re grateful for each ACLU member, and we’d love to share with you all you have helped the ACLU accomplish in the past year,” Redman said.

To become a member of ACLU, click here. For membership renewal, click here. To register for the Annual Membership Meeting, click here.

To learn more about ACLU of Oklahoma, visit acluok.org.