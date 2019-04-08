8th Annual Walk this Way fashion show “Curtain Call” pays homage to Broadway

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, May 18, Oklahoma City can experience the sights and sounds of fashion, entertainment, art, music and food at the 8th Annual Walk This Way Fashion Show, benefiting Other Options, Inc. and Friends Food Pantry.

This year’s theme, “Curtain Call” pays homage to Broadway. The event will be held at Oklahoma City’s Farmers Public Market, 311 S. Klein Avenue. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show will start at 8 p.m.

The event showcases world-class, award-winning designer, Nicole Moan; internationally known designer, Alice Stella; and Lyric Theater’s Head Costumer, Jeffrey Meek.

“Walk this Way is already one of the most anticipated fashion shows in Oklahoma for the 8th year in a row,” says Mary Arbuckle, Executive Director of Other Options. “Those who have contributed to this fashion show are helping put Oklahoma City on the map.

“Oklahomans have always been known for coming together to support a good cause,” Arbuckle added. “The Walk This Way Fashion Show allows everyone to share that spirit and have an elegant evening of fashion and entertainment.”

Emcees for the evening will be Monty Milburn and Kitty Bob Aimes.

Individual open seating tickets are $100. VIP front row tickets are $150. VIP Designer front row seating for 8 tickets sponsorships are $1250, which include VIP check-in and program recognition. Sales end May 1 for Designer tickets.

Tickets includes wine, beer, heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Event information and online registration is available here.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Other Options, an all-volunteer, non-profit food pantry that provides food and other items to more than 1,200 adults and children each month, focusing on those affected by HIV and AIDS.

“The Friends Food Pantry provides nutrient dense food, nutrition formula, and toiletries to our clients and their families that can shop weekly,” Arbuckle said. “A delivery program for over 38 homebound and bedfast individuals/families that provides food baskets and easy to prepare meals is also in place at Other Options.”

Not able to attend – consider supporting the event and Other Options by donating a silent auction item or purchase a sponsorship to have your logo displayed at the event.

The fashion show after party, “That’s A Wrap” will take place from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Power House Alley, 1228 SW 2nd Street.

For tickets, sponsorships or more information, contact Mary at maryotheroptions@outlook.com or 405-605-8020, or visit otheroptionsokc.org.