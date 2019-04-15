43rd Annual Paseo Arts Festival returns Memorial weekend to OKC

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma City residents and visitors will gather for 43rd Annual Paseo Arts Festival on Memorial Day weekend, May 25 – 27. Festival hours are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with live music both evenings until 10 p.m. On Monday, the Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 100 nationally acclaimed visual artists are scheduled to gather during the three-day festival with original artwork in every media, from painting, ceramics and photography to woodworking, sculpture and jewelry

The Historic Paseo Arts District is located between Northwest 27th and 30th Streets and Walker and Lee Avenues.

Participants will be entertained by more than 50 musicians and live performers on two stages who donate their time and talents to support the Paseo Arts District.

The food court will feature 20 food and drink vendors with traditional and not-so-traditional festival treats such as gyros, Asian food, monster wraps, grilled sirloin on a stick, fried tacos and new additions of fried catfish, Indian tacos and roasted corn.

Three new craft beers will be available on tap at the festival this year: Anthem Golden One and Rye’D or D’IPA and Karbach Tasty Waves, served by the south stage. Also available will be the featured Budweiser products including Karbach Love Street, and Estrella Jalisco.

Other beverages offered will include lemonade, ice tea, and wine.

“What once started as a small street fair with a handful of volunteers, neighborhood prepared food, peg board booths and a borrowed stage, has grown to a nationally juried festival with over 60,000 visitors annually,” said Amanda Bleakley, Paseo Arts Association executive director.

Proceeds raised through beverage and merchandise sales directly supports the Paseo Arts Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, which presents Paseo year-round programs and events such as Fairy Ball, Magic Lantern, SPACE, FEAST and First Friday Gallery Walks.

“Official artists of the Paseo Arts Festival will display a lime green Paseo Arts Association flag, indicating their selection through a competitive juried process and support of our organization’s largest annual fundraiser,” Bleakley added.

The free children’s area, located at the corner of 29th and Dewey, will allow future artists to explore the arts and have fun through family friendly activities.

This year, a Village Deluxe Motorcoach will run a continuous shuttle route from the free parking lot at First Christian Church at NW 36th and Walker, to the north end of the festival at 30th and Dewey. Shuttle hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. May 25 and 26 and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on May 27.

The Paseo Arts District is home to 22 galleries all within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nonprofit organizations, and other businesses.

“We look forward to the festival all year because it’s so much fun to plan,” Bleakley said.

The City Sentinel is a proud sponsor of the Paseo Arts Festival

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with this year’s festival. To get involved, or for a complete schedule of events, visit thepaseo.org/festival. For more information, call 405-525-2688.