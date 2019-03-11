The City Sentinel

‘Reeds-A-Plenty’ – On March 19, at St. Paul’s, experience Brightmusic’s richness of winds

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble presents its fourth concert of the 2018-19 season at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19. “Reeds-A-Plenty” features a diverse sampling of Eighteenth through Twentieth-Century works for reeds.

The performance will take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 127 NW 7th Street (at Robinson). Individual concert admission is $20 per ticket. Children, students and active-duty military personnel are admitted free with ID.

On the program, Brightmustic leaders said in a release to The City Sentinel, are “works by Saint-Saëns and Glinka, as well as three of the worthiest French composers and a Czech you’ve probably never heard of. This is a rare opportunity to hear these gems, some by composers who are best known for their compositions for the wind ensemble. Come and experience the exquisite richness of woodwinds.

Works on the program include:

* François Devienne, Trio No. 5 in B-flat Major (for flute, clarinet & bassoon). Devienne ( (1759-1803) was a Classical-era French composer.
* Mikhail Glinka, Trio Pathétique in D Minor (for clarinet, bassoon & piano). Glinka (1804-1857) was a Romantic Russian composer.
* Florent Schmitt, Á Tour d’Anches (“Reeds in Turn” 00 for oboe, clarinet, bassoon & piano). Schmitt(1878-`958) was an Impressionistic French composer.
* Clémence de Grandval, Trio de Salon, op. 8 (for oboe, bassoon & piano). (1828-1907) Grandval(1828-1907) was a Romantic French composer.
* Lukáš Hurnik, Fusion Music (for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon & Piano). Hurnik, born in 1967, is a contemporary Czech composer.
And, Camille Saint-Saëns, Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs (for flute, oboe, clarinet & piano). Saint-Saëns (1825-1921) was a Romantic French composer.

Musicians appearing include Parthena Owens (Flute), Lisa Harvey-Reed (Oboe), Chad Burrow (Clarinet), Rodney Ackmann (Bassoon), Ruirui Ouyang (Piano) and Sallie Pollack (Piano).

Parthena Owens is Instructor of Flute, Oklahoma City University; flutist, OKC Philharmonic Orchestra. Parthena regularly performs with the Lyric Theatre Orchestra and the chamber music ensemble Go For Baroque. BM, Oklahoma City University; MM, Northwestern University.

Harvey-Reed, Oboe, is Instructor of Oboe, Oklahoma City University (1986-2017); Principal Oboist, OKC Philharmonic Orchestra. BM, Indiana University; MM, University of Oklahoma. Lisa is a member of the Board of Directors of Brightmusic.

Burrow, Clarinet, is Associate Professor of Clarinet, University of Michigan; former Principal Clarinetist. OKC Philharmonic. Chad is the clarinetist in the clarinet-piano ensemble Duo Clarion and the violin-clarinet-piano ensemble Trio Solari. BM, Northwestern University; MM, Yale University. Chad is the Co-Artistic Director and a member of the Board of Directors of Brightmusic. For more information, visit www.chadburrow.com.

Ackmann, Bassoon, is Associate Professor of Music (Bassoon), University of Oklahoma; Principal Bassoonist OKC Philharmonic. Rodney is a member of the Oklahoma Wind Quintet and Director of the Sooner Bassooners. BME, MM and Performer’s Certificate, Indiana University.

Ouyang, Piano, a DMA candidate, University of Oklahoma; piano teacher and collaborative musician, China and USA; concerto competition winner, Universities of Alabama (2014) and Oklahoma (2015); Donna Turner Smith Memorial Competition winner (2018). BM, Tianjin Conservatory of Music; MM, Oklahoma City University.

Pollack is Piano Division Head and Associate Professor of Collaborative Piano, University of Central Oklahoma. BM and Artist Diploma, Texas Christian University; MM, University of Illinois; DMA, Manhattan School of Music. Details for this concert are available on Brightmusic’s website at http://www.brightmusic.org.


Oklahoma City’s own Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble presents fine classical chamber music in the beautiful and acoustically-rich St. Paul’s Cathedral near downtown Oklahoma City. Children, students and active-duty military personnel admitted free with ID. Free parking on south of the cathedral. In the words of leaders for the Brightmusic Society of Society, “Getting a little culture was never so easy!”For more information, go to www.brightmusic.org.
From left: Brightmusic musicians appearing include Parthena Owens (Flute), Lisa Harvey-Reed (Oboe), and Chad Burrow (Clarinet). Photos provided.

Brightmusic musicians (L-R) Rodney Ackmann (Bassoon), Ruirui Ouyang (Piano) and Sallie Pollack (Piano). Photos provided.

Brightmusic new logo

 

