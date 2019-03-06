Oklahoma County Democratic Party prepares for precinct meetings and county convention

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Newspaper

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma County Democratic Party will hold Precinct Meetings on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. For voters who wish to participate, the location of each meeting place is based on the Oklahoma House of Representatives District (HD) in which they are registered to vote.

“Now is the time to get involved in reclaiming Oklahoma,” said Jane Anderson, Oklahoma County Democratic Party vice chair. “We turned Oklahoma County blue in 2018, but we can do even better. Involvement begins with electing officers at the precinct, county, congressional district, and state level.”

Oklahoma County Democratic Party precinct meetings will be held at the following house district locations:

HD 31, 39, 41, 81, 82, 83: Downtown Community Center Auditorium, 28 E. Main, Edmond, OK

HD 54, 89, 90, 92, 93: Cocina de Mino, 6022 S. Western, Oklahoma City, OK

HD 94, 95, 101: Del City Community Center, 4505 SE 15th Street, Del City, OK

HD 96, 97, 99: Millwood School, 6718 N. Martin Luther King, Oklahoma City, OK

HD 84, 85, 87, 88, 100: Teamsters Local Union 886, 3528 W. Reno, Oklahoma City, OK

The 2019 Oklahoma County Democratic Party Convention will be held Saturday, April 6 at Teamsters Local 886, 3528 W. Reno, in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Democratic Party State convention location will be announced at a later date.

All registered Democrats are encouraged to attend.

To determine what House District and Precinct you live in, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website. This information can also be found on your voter registration card.

The Oklahoma County Democratic Party holds monthly meetings on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The meetings take place in the conference room at the Oklahoma Democratic Party offices, located at 3700 North Classen Boulevard, in Oklahoma City.

During the events party business, organizing, volunteer needs, campaign information, and party announcements take place.

For more information, visit OKCountyDemocrats.org or call Jane Anderson at 405-812-9114.