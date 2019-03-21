OKC Zoo’s Eye Spy Safari presents a new way to look at conservation education

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter



OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma City Zoo is partnering with the Dean McGee Eye Institute to present the new Eye Spy Safari. Now through the summer, children 11 and under can participate in this interactive activity to learn about Zoo animals and the challenges threatening them.

Eye Spy stations will also educate how the OKC Zoo is focused on local and global conservation efforts and how it works to help save wildlife and wild places.

“As a conservation organization, the Oklahoma City Zoo is dedicated to educating its guests about the importance of protecting wildlife and wild places,” said Greg Heanue, OKC Zoo senior director of marketing, public relations.

“Through this program, we are inspiring children to not only be everyday conservationists, but we are also providing them an opportunity to further connect with the animals and plants they encounter at the Zoo,” Heanue added.

There are seven Eye Spy stations located throughout the Zoo that represent a variety of species. Children will have the opportunity to “spot” clues at the seven stations and then scratch them off their game card to reveal the secret word during the safari experience.

“We are excited to partner with the Oklahoma City Zoo and share Eye Spy Safari with young Zoo guests,” said Jim Durbin, Dean McGee Eye Institute’s executive director of development. “This rewarding program is a great opportunity for children and their parents and grandparents to enjoy quality time together exploring the Zoo while providing an outlet for nature-focused discoveries.”

Each child who completes a safari card will receive a prize courtesy of Dean McGee Eye Institute. Eye Spy Safari scratch-off cards are available at the Zoo’s Guest Services and ZOOfriends’ offices located in the Zoo’s entry plaza.

Participation is free with Zoo admission. The Eye Spy Safari is a special way to experience more while visiting the OKC Zoo.

Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Regular admission is $11 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.

Support the OKC Zoo by becoming Oklahoma Zoological Society member at ZOOfriends.org or in-person at the Zoo. For more information, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.