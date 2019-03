Moody’s affirmed the City of Oklahoma City’s Aaa rating in a report issued in February, revising last year’s negative outlook to stable for 2019. It’s the ninth year in a row OKC achieved the highest rating.

The reaffirmed bond rating from Moody’s, and the City’s AAA rating from Standard and Poor’s, will be reviewed before the 2019 general obligation bond sale. That bond sale will include funding for the “Better Streets, Safer City” infrastructure investment program.