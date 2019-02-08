

To set the record straight:



The City Sentinel website, on Monday, January 28, 2019, posted a website, on Monday, January 28, 2019, posted a letter I submitted. The letter was adapted from a January 26 post of mine in response to comments by a syndicated columnist.

In the first paragraph, I quoted Bill Moyers as a premise for my remarks. I failed to accredit Mr. Moyers. I take full responsibility for my error for which I apologize.

In no way should my oversight reflect on the integrity of The City Sentinel or it’s staff.

Bob Kemper