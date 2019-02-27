Santa Fe Family Life Center announced as home of Trae Young Basketball

Staff Report

Oklahoma City – University of Oklahoma standout turned NBA player Trae Young announced recently that the Santa Fe Family Life Center (SFFLC) will serve as the Official Home of Trae Young Youth Basketball.

Under the terms of the partnership, Young will offer two basketball camps per year and one basketball tournament per year at the facility. He’ll also sponsor youth basketball teams and participate in the SFFLC’s charitable programs as part of the Center’s mission to provide access to youth sports for all.

“Trae Young is an athlete who gets it,” said James Timberlake, SFFLC Executive Director. “Access to sports, coupled with hard work and a lot of court time, has changed his life. We’re grateful Trae wants to pay it forward, and we’re thrilled he has chosen to do that at the Santa Fe Family Life Center.”

The partnership, which begins immediately, will include court time for Trae Young Elite Basketball teams. Young, now a member of the Atlanta Hawks basketball organization, will lead the camps along with some of the top coaches and trainers in Oklahoma.

Dates for the 2019 camps and tournament have not been announced.

Trae Young Elite Basketball is a 501-c3, non-profit organization focused on promoting and inspiring athletic excellence for young student athletes.

As the largest charitably based multi-sport facility in Oklahoma City, the Santa Fe Family Life Center provides a family friendly atmosphere to improve health and well-being while giving back to the community. The Santa Fe Family Life Center is a faith-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

The SFFLC offers and promotes programs designed to empower disadvantaged youth and individuals with disabilities to achieve improved fitness and well-being. In addition to its charitable programs, the Santa Fe Family Life Center is full service health club offering tennis, basketball, fitness, swimming, group exercise, personal training and pickleball.

As Darla Shelden reported in the February print edition of The City Sentinel, the SFFLC is making preparations for the John F. Kennedy Community Service Award dinner, scheduled for this fall. Proceeds from the dinner support organization and continuance of programs affording sporting opportunities for those who might otherwise not have them. SFFLC is the only local facility offering year-round multi-sport adaptive sports programming.