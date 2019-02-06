Professor Anita Hill to speak at Oklahoma History Center Feb. 22

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Dr. Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Center for Social Justice and Racial Healing at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma will host a special event on Friday, February 22 featuring special guest Professor Anita Hill. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zudhi Drive, in Oklahoma City,

Inspired by the life and legacy of Civil Rights activist Dr. Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, the goal of the Center for Social Justice and Racial Healing is to recognize and hold the values of American democracy and the concept of justice as key principles helping both individuals and groups.

Dr. Sipuel Fisher stated, “I want to leave them some perception of the way that family, community, faith, and conviction can come together to make history, even in the case of a skinny little girl born on the wrong side of the tracks in a little town like Chickasha, Oklahoma.”

Born in Oklahoma in 1956, Anita Hill earned her Juris Doctorate from Yale Law School in 1980. As a University of Oklahoma law professor, Anita Hill became well known when she was called to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the 1991 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

A much publicized and televised event, Hill testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that she had been sexually harassed by Thomas, her former employer.

Thomas, who was nominated by President George H.W. Bush, was ultimately confirmed to the Supreme Court, but Hill’s testimony made her a national symbol. Her assertions of harassment brought new attention to matters of equality and discrimination in the workplace.

Hill’s testimony was a precursor to 2017, when numerous women came forth to describe their own experiences with sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement that year.

In 2017, while on a panel organized by the National Women’s Law Center, Hill told Biography.com, “In today’s atmosphere, there would be more people who would understand my story, who would believe my story. I think the numbers have changed over the year in terms of people who believe me and support me,” she said. “We cannot underestimate the impact that those hearings had.”

Hill is currently a professor of social policy, law and women’s studies at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Celebrating more than a century of service as Oklahoma’s only public liberal arts college, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma is a leader and innovator in interdisciplinary studies.

“USAO’s innovative programs and rigorous curriculum continue to attract and challenge bright and curious students; and as its President, I am honored to serve this extraordinary institution for the good of Oklahoma’s commonwealth,” said John Feaver, USAO President.

Founded in 1908 as a women’s institution, USAO was the first college created by Oklahoma’s first legislature. Located in Chickasha, USAO is the only Oklahoma college to be named a National Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places

Individual gala tickets are $100. Registration is available online, or more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, contact Cassandra Ersland, Director of Development at cersland@usao.edu or 405-574-1393.