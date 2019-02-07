On Friday, early voting will continue for Oklahoma City Council elections in Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8
Staff Report
Early voting began Thursday and continued on Friday (February 8) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Oklahoma Ciyt Council election. Regular voting is Tuesday (February 12) the races in Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8.
The nonpartisan election and potential runoff will decide who represents those Wards on the Council for the next four-year term, which begins in April.
Early voting is at your local county election board:
* Cleveland County Election Board, 641 E. Robinson Street, Suite 200, Norman, (405) 366-0210
All voters in Wards 2, 5, 6, and 8 who were registered by the Jan. 18 deadline are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s primary election. See a Ward map at okc.gov/WardMap.
To check or update your registration status, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website at ok.gov/elections. Find your polling place on your voter ID card or use the online voter tool (https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/index.html).
Voters who have disabilities can find more information about voter assistance in Oklahoma at ok.gov/elections.
State law requires proof of identity to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are a voter ID card, driver’s license or another form of ID issued by the federal government, state government or federally recognized tribal government. Voters may also cast a provisional ballot by proving their identity with a signed, sworn affidavit, which is available at the polling station.
Regular voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at your usual polling location. EMBARK and Oklahoma Streetcar service will be free on all routes Tuesday to help voters get to the polls.
– Suzanne Broadbent
– Marilyn Davidson
– Mark Stonecipher (incumbent)
The City Council has nine members: the mayor, who is elected citywide, and one member from each of Oklahoma City’s eight wards. They serve part-time at the head of the City’s Council-Manager form of government.
The Mayor’s annual salary is $24,000, and each Council member’s annual salary is $12,000.