On Friday, early voting will continue for Oklahoma City Council elections in Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8

Staff Report Early voting began Thursday and continued on Friday (February 8) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Oklahoma Ciyt Council election. Regular voting is Tuesday (February 12) the races in Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8.

The nonpartisan election and potential runoff will decide who represents those Wards on the Council for the next four-year term, which begins in April. Early voting is at your local county election board:

* Oklahoma County Election Board, 4201 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, (405) 713-1515

* Cleveland County Election Board, 641 E. Robinson Street, Suite 200, Norman, (405) 366-0210 All voters in Wards 2, 5, 6, and 8 who were registered by the Jan. 18 deadline are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s primary election. See a Ward map at okc.gov/WardMap. To check or update your registration status, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website at ok.gov/elections. Find your polling place on your voter ID card or use the online voter tool ( https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/index.html ). Voters who have disabilities can find more information about voter assistance in Oklahoma at ok.gov/elections. State law requires proof of identity to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are a voter ID card, driver’s license or another form of ID issued by the federal government, state government or federally recognized tribal government. Voters may also cast a provisional ballot by proving their identity with a signed, sworn affidavit, which is available at the polling station. Regular voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at your usual polling location. EMBARK and Oklahoma Streetcar service will be free on all routes Tuesday to help voters get to the polls.

Election information

Qualified candidates, listed in the order in which they will appear on the ballot, are:

Ward 2

– Suzanne Broadbent

– Marilyn Davidson

– James Cooper

– Tracey Halley Terrell

– Mike Dover

Ward 5

– David Greenwell (incumbent)

– Kristina Hull

Ward 6

– JoBeth Hamon

– Nathaniel Harding

– Jim Holman

Ward 8

– Lauren Durmus

– Mark Stonecipher (incumbent)

How the election proceeds in each Ward depends on the number of qualified candidates:

– In Wards 5 and 8, the winner of the primary election Tuesday is elected to office.

– In Wards 2 and 6 where more than two qualified candidates are running, the primary election Tuesday determines whether a runoff on April 2 is nececessary.

– If a candidate earns more than half of the votes Tuesday, he or she is elected to office. No runoff is necessary.

– If no candidate earns more than half of the votes Tuesday, the two candidates with the most votes advance to the April 2 runoff. The runoff winner is elected to office. The City Council has nine members: the mayor, who is elected citywide, and one member from each of Oklahoma City’s eight wards. They serve part-time at the head of the City’s Council-Manager form of government.