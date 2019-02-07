The City Sentinel

TODAY: Oklahoma City Council elections in Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8

Darla Shelden Story by on February 7, 2019 . Click on author name to view all articles by this author. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
vote

Staff Report
(Updated Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019)

Early voting began Thursday and continued on Friday (February 8) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Oklahoma Ciyt Council election. Regular voting is Tuesday (February 12) the races in Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8.

The nonpartisan election and potential runoff will decide who represents those Wards on the Council for the next four-year term, which begins in April.All voters in Wards 2, 5, 6, and 8 who were registered by the Jan. 18 deadline are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s primary election. See a Ward map at okc.gov/WardMap.

To check or update your registration status, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website at ok.gov/elections. Find your polling place on your voter ID card or use the online voter tool (https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/index.html).

Voters who have disabilities can find more information about voter assistance in Oklahoma at ok.gov/elections.

State law requires proof of identity to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are a voter ID card, driver’s license or another form of ID issued by the federal government, state government or federally recognized tribal government. Voters may also cast a provisional ballot by proving their identity with a signed, sworn affidavit, which is available at the polling station.

Regular voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at your usual polling location. EMBARK and Oklahoma Streetcar service will be free on all routes Tuesday to help voters get to the polls.

Election information
Qualified candidates, listed in the order in which they will appear on the ballot, are:
Ward 2
– Suzanne Broadbent
– Marilyn Davidson
– James Cooper
– Tracey Halley Terrell
– Mike Dover
Ward 5
– David Greenwell (incumbent)
– Kristina Hull
Ward 6
– JoBeth Hamon
– Nathaniel Harding
– Jim Holman
Ward 8
– Lauren Durmus

– Mark Stonecipher (incumbent)

 

How the election proceeds in each Ward depends on the number of qualified candidates:
– In Wards 5 and 8, the winner of the primary election Tuesday is elected to office.
– In Wards 2 and 6 where more than two qualified candidates are running, the primary election Tuesday determines whether a runoff on April 2 is nececessary.
        – If a candidate earns more than half of the votes Tuesday, he or she is elected to office. No runoff is necessary.

         – If no candidate earns more than half of the votes Tuesday, the two candidates with the most votes advance to the April 2 runoff. The runoff winner is elected to office.

The City Council has nine members: the mayor, who is elected citywide, and one member from each of Oklahoma City’s eight wards. They serve part-time at the head of the City’s Council-Manager form of government.

The Mayor’s annual salary is $24,000, and each Council member’s annual salary is $12,000.

Ward 2 Oklahoma City Council candidates include Suzanne Broadbent, James Cooper and Mike Dover.

Ward 2 Oklahoma City Council candidates include Suzanne Broadbent, James Cooper and Mike Dover.  Facebook photos

 

Marilyn Davidson and Tracey Halley Terrell are candidates for Oklahoma City Ward 2 City Council. Facebook photos Marilyn Davidson and Tracey Halley Terrell are candidates for Oklahoma City Ward 2 City Council. Facebook photos

Marilyn Davidson and Tracey Halley Terrell are candidates for Oklahoma City Ward 2 City Council. Facebook photos

 

Ward 5 OKC City Council candidates are David Greenwell (incumbent) and Kristina Hull. Facebook photos Ward 5 OKC City Council candidates are David Greenwell (incumbent) and Kristina Hull. Facebook photos

Ward 5 OKC City Council candidates are David Greenwell (incumbent) and Kristina Hull. Facebook photos

Ward 6 candidates are: JoBeth Hamon, Nathaniel Harding, and Jim Holman. Facebook photos.

Ward 6 candidates are: JoBeth Hamon, Nathaniel Harding, and Jim Holman. Facebook photos.

 

Ward 8 candidates are Lauren Durmus and Mark Stonecipher (incumbent). Facebook photos

Ward 8 candidates are Lauren Durmus and Mark Stonecipher (incumbent). Facebook photos

 

 

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Click For Western Concepts
Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes