Oklahoma History Center to host Black Heritage Film Festival on Feb. 9

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

The festival is free and open to the public, with limiting seating. The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.

February is Black History Month, also known as African-American History Month, a federally recognized, nationwide celebration that honors the significant role that African-Americans have played in shaping US history.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — As part of Black History Month, the Oklahoma Historical Society’s Black Heritage Committee will present an African American film festival and workshop at the Oklahoma History Center on Saturday, February 9, from noon to 5 p.m.The event will feature local filmmakers and films pertaining to the state of Oklahoma.

The celebration of Black History Month was created in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, a noted African American historian, scholar, educator, and publisher. It became a month-long celebration in 1976. The month of February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

The majority of the films to be showcased are inaugural efforts by Oklahomans interested in the state’s African American history.