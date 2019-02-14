OKC Animal Welfare offers ‘Furever Love’ dog adoptions through Feb. 16

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – In the Valentine’s Day spirit, OKC Animal Welfare will continue its half-price ‘Furever Love’ dog adoptions today through Saturday, Feb. 16. From noon to 5:30 p.m. each day, all adoptable dogs and puppies will cost only $30 during the Valentine’s special.

All adoptable animals at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

“We are reaching out to the community to help us place homeless pets into new loving homes this Valentine’s Day,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jonathan Gary. “There’s no better way to celebrate this special day than to receive the unconditional love these pets have to give.”

The Animal Welfare Division of Oklahoma City is responsible for promoting public health and safety and for temporarily sheltering and providing humane disposition of unwanted or lost animals.

Located at 2811 SE 29th Street, at South Bryant Avenue, the Shelter is open for adoptions or reclaiming lost pets from noon to 5:45 p.m. every day except holidays.

Serving over 24,000 animals each year in the City of Oklahoma City, OKC Animal Welfare also provides animal sheltering services for the cities of Del City, Valley Brook and Tinker Air Force Base.

The Shelter never turns away any homeless, abandoned, injured or sick animals in need, including cats, dogs, rabbits, other small mammals, reptiles, birds, farm animals and wildlife.

Animal Welfare also responds to reports of animal cruelty, injured animals, loose dogs, animals that are dangerous or a nuisance and enforce OKC’s animal ordinances.