OFS 25th annual Flute Fair to feature guest artist Keith Underwood

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Flute Society (OFS) will present its 25th Annual Flute Fair on Friday and Saturday, March 9-10 at the University of Oklahoma Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd, in Norman. The event will feature Keith Underwood as guest artist.

Renowned flutist and educator, Underwood, has been an active musician in the New York scene for three decades. He serves on the faculties of Mannes School of Music, New York University and Queens College.Each year he travels to Japan, Mexico, Italy, Brazil and London to teach workshops and perform.

Underwood’s students hold positions with America’s major orchestras including the Boston Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra and the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Globally, his students are members of orchestras in Italy, Japan, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

In his studio on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, he instructs students from all over the world.

As a performer, Underwood has appeared with the New York Philharmonic, New York Chamber Symphony, the Orpheus Ensemble, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. He is solo flutist with the Parnassus and Musical Elements, Jazz Antique, the Arcadia Baroque Ensemble, Ufonia and the Riverside Symphony. Underwood has recorded with diverse artists such as Benjamin Verdery, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bobby McFerrin, and Anthony Newman.

Flute Fair events will include classes, concerts, workshops, and exhibits from leading flute professionals and businesses.

The Fair includes the annual Solo & Ensemble Festival for middle and high school students as well as performances by the Honor Flute Choirs.

“The Oklahoma Flute Society’s Annual Flute Fair is a two day event serving Oklahoma area flutists of all ages,” said Dr. Elaine Robinson, OFS past president. “Flutists of all ages are welcome – from middle school through adulthood.”

The Flute Fair is funded in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Past Flute Fair guest artists have included Grammy winning flutist, Molly Barth, Joshua Smith, Flutronix, Nicole Esposito, Greg Pattillo, Christina Jennings, Ann Fairbanks, Tadeu Coelho, Patricia George, Catherine McMichael, George Pope and Marianne Gedigian.

Founded in 1994, the Oklahoma Flute Society was created to benefit anyone who loves the flute, and offers learning and performance opportunities for students, teachers, and professional players.

Committed to promoting new repertoire for flute choir, OFS commissions and premieres include Ray E. Luke’s Sonata for Flute and Piano (1999), Catherine McMichael’s Salt of the Earth (2004), Grace Wiley Smith’s Oklahoma Landscapes (2007), Samuel Magrill’s Serenade for Flute Choir (2008) and Cynthia Folio’s Quintlexia (2013).

Admission to the Flute Fair is free to all Oklahoma Flute Society members. Flute Fair registration and Oklahoma Flute Society annual membership can be purchased in advance or at the door: Adult memberships are $35. Students $25.

OFS Community Outreach Scholarships to attend Flute Festival at no charge are available to individuals who qualify.

For more information, and to preregister for the Flute Fair, visit oklahomaflutesociety.org. The preregistration deadline is March 1.