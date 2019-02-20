Mustang Public Library Chocolate Festival offers flavors for every sweet tooth

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – A wide variety of flavors including chocolate brownies flavored with jalapenos and chocolate dipped bacon will be among the array of treats offered on Friday, March 8 at the 13th annual Friends of the Mustang Public Library Chocolate Festival.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mustang’s Community Center, 1201 N. Mustang Road.

Tickets are $10 for 10 servings and are available at the Mustang Public Library. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the library or at the door on the night of the event. Cash, check, debit and credit cards are accepted.

More than 20 vendors including community supporters, both commercial and private, take part in the event, offering a variety of homemade chocolate treats from chocolate torts to cupcakes. Gluten-free and sugar-free options are available.

The vendors this year include June Tate and Brian Figgins, Girl Scout Troop 358, Evany Clinic, State Farm Agent Cal Kiburz, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Hair Razzors Salon, Mustang Library Board, Friends of the Mustang Animal Shelter, Epic Real Estate, C.A.R.T. House, Scentsy, Doodle and Peck Publishing, Rotary Club, Mrs. C’s Chocolates, Coldwell Banker Select, Whispering Creek, and the Teen Leadership Council.

Along with the treats, festival goers will have the opportunity to participate in the silent auction. Items donated by community members include designer sunglasses from Dr. Glen Partin valued at more than $275, jewelry from Karon’s Unique Casings and a yoga package from The Bend. Other silent auction items provided by Callie Hutton, a New York Times best selling author, Heavenly Hands Day Spa, Green Family Chiropractic, Walmart and Platinum Plus Hairdresser.

“We have been so fortunate that our community really comes together to not only support the library and the Chocolate Festival, but also by becoming vendors and through their generous monetary and gift basket donations for our silent auction,” said event chair Nancy Keiser. “Over the years, the event has netted more than $57,000 for our group.”

As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, all money raised will go to grow the Friends of the Mustang Public Library’s endowment fund, which provides services to library customers and their families.

“We do not require a ticket to get in to the festival — just for the treats,” Keiser said. “So families come with say three children and buy one or two tickets and share. We have boxes for sale for $1 to fill up, or they can bring their own containers to fill with all the chocolate goodies.”

For more information, or to be a vendor or donor to the event, contact Nancy Keiser at 405-850-8671 or mustangchocolatefest@gmail.com.

To learn more, visit the Mustang Chocolate Festival Facebook page.