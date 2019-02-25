Get Lucky with art, music and and food at the Paseo in March

Staff Report

Oklahoma City, OK (February 18, 2019) – As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail! The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month. This month’s walk is Friday, March 1, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) will feature oil paintings and pen and ink works by artist Roland Miguel. Miguel’s talents and attention gravitate toward representational compositions and though his subjects are diverse, his life-long passion has been mastering the human form and other figurative works. He is continually working toward loosening his brush strokes, though many of his works are highly detailed compositions. Every image has a story and every story, its image. View his works on display from March 1 to March 30.

Enjoy a live music performance by Casey & Minna, a local fiddle and guitar duo who perform folk, contemporary pop, oldies and original music. Casey & Minna began their musical journey together as a raucous big string band and whittled it down to just the family, often playing unplugged and strolling to meet the needs of venues, audiences and themselves.

Feeling hungry after stopping by the galleries and up to a challenge? Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to eat an impossible amount of pasta and paninis from Mission In-Pasta-Bowl. Also featured this month and serving up a refreshing new spin on a variety of tasty American dishes and desserts is BlueJ’s Rollin’ Grill.

Named by Forbes as one of America’s most transformed neighborhoods, the Paseo is a vibrant, self-sustaining arts district, which was the first of its kind in Oklahoma City. As the catalyst for this neighborhood’s revitalization, the Paseo Arts Association established the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk, where galleries offer special exhibitions, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment to the public. First Fridays are one of several ways the Paseo helps to bring the arts closer to the lives of its community members.