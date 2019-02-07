Arts & Entertainment Briefs – City Rep, Painted Sky, Brightmusic
Patrick B. McGuigan
CityRep — “Hair,” then a party, and then rehearsals for “Curious Incident”
Oklahoma City’s Equity theatre troupe, CityRep, continues to advance in another season of excellence.
There’s a lot going on, so take time to read all this sketch:
The season closer will be, in the Freede Little Theatre at Civic Center, the regional premiere of “THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME,” a production based on the novel by Mark Haddon. Performances will be April 4-7. To get a sketch of the story, visit the website.
On February 24 at 6 p.m., CityRep is organizing an Oscar Party at Rococo North – with hosts Charlie Monnot and Kevin Winsell, to include food and drink, games and other memorable moments.
Cost is $25 a person and $40 a couple. Information, visit CityRep.com.
Meanwhile, last night (Wednesday, February 7) it was a big “Hair’-y deal when CityRep opened “the tribal love rock musical” previously known as “Hair.”
Actually, that’s still the name for the once-upon-a-time controversial play.
City Rep is working with the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond for this set of performances. Still ahead – shows on Thursday (tonight) at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m.; then Saturday (February 9) with a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 evening performance; closing Sunday (February 10) at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.The Music for “Hair” was written by Galt MacDermot; with Lyrics and Book by Gerome Ragni & James Rado; and originally produced for the Broadway stage by Michael Butler.
The show is co-produced with the University of Central Oklahoma’s Division of Musical Theatre; with all performances at Mitchell Hall Theater (100 North University Drive, 73034) on the UCO campus in Edmond. For tickets, visit CityRep.com.
Painted Sky Opera lights things up in this splendid Third Season
Leaders of Painted Sky Opera, Oklahoma’s professional opera company now in its third season, reported an opening night sell out for the late January performances of “Trouble in Tahiti,” the Leonard Bernstein story about a superficially happy ideal marriage with troubled undertones. …
And during the Christmas season, ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ was a solid presentation of Gian-Carlo Menotti’s story of the three wise men and their respite at the home of a poor single mother and her impetuous boy.
The presentation in the worship space of First Baptist Church in downtown Oklahoma City – with a veteran cast combining with youthful performers under great direction and a talented musicians – was one of the great presents this reviewer received in the old year. …
The classic ‘Rigoletto’ kicked off the Painted Sky’s third season, and still ahead is another classic, the tragedy of Carmen, condensed to 90 minutes and slated for May 17 and 19 performances in the Freede Little Theatre at Civic Center.
For more information about Painted Sky or for tickets to Carmen, visit the website, or telephone the Civic Center box office: 405-594-8300.
Brightmusic always lifts the soul – ‘Russian Romantics’ another memorable evening at St. Paul’s
There is something about the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma and ts spectacular evenings of chamber music. Last fall, the evening deemed “Voila! Viola!” was among the most wonderful evenings of live classical music I ever witnessed. In that performance, the quartet presenting Mozart “worked so nicely together that the music – truly for this reviewer, not merely in flights of imagination provoked by the setting in the St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral worship space – seemed a deft choice for a band of angels playing in the foyer or anteroom of Heaven itself.”Then came October’s evening in “Beethoven’s Vienna.”
Most recent, on January 15 was the evening of two Sergeis – Rachmanioff and Taneyev – as merely the latest transporting experience, the “Russian Romantics.” The evening was the Jeannette Joullian Sias memorial concert, remembering the legendary arts patron.For the “romantics” evening, your humble reviewer sat close enough to the stage to see clearly the faces of the two musicians as they rendered the opening set, the Rachmanioff sonata in G Minor. Gorgeous music and the glowing faces of two women, communicating without words through the immortal music.
They were Meredith Blecha-Wells on cello and Ruirui Ouyang on the piano. Another cherished memory.
Then came the Taneyev’s quintet in G Minor. Without show or pretense, each musician displayed singular excellence in a piece that ranged from subtle to stirring and, in the end, golden blends that were every bit as romantic as the program promised.
All praise goes to Gregory Lee and Katrin Stamatis (violins), Jonathan Ruck (cello), Mark Neumann (viola) and of course Amy I-Lin Cheng (piano).Still to come: an evening of Reeds in March, more Mozart in April, and the summer concert.
For more information, visit Brightmusic.org.