Arts & Entertainment Briefs – City Rep, Painted Sky, Brightmusic

CityRep — “Hair,” then a party, and then rehearsals for “Curious Incident”

Oklahoma City’s Equity theatre troupe, CityRep, continues to advance in another season of excellence.

There’s a lot going on, so take time to read all this sketch:

The season closer will be, in the Freede Little Theatre at Civic Center, the regional premiere of “THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME,” a production based on the novel by Mark Haddon. Performances will be April 4-7. To get a sketch of the story, visit the website.

On February 24 at 6 p.m., CityRep is organizing an Oscar Party at Rococo North – with hosts Charlie Monnot and Kevin Winsell, to include food and drink, games and other memorable moments.

Cost is $25 a person and $40 a couple. Information, visit CityRep.com.

Meanwhile, last night (Wednesday, February 7) it was a big “Hair’-y deal when CityRep opened “the tribal love rock musical” previously known as “Hair.”

Actually, that’s still the name for the once-upon-a-time controversial play.

City Rep is working with the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond for this set of performances. Still ahead – shows on Thursday (tonight) at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m.; then Saturday (February 9) with a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 evening performance; closing Sunday (February 10) at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.The Music for “Hair” was written by Galt MacDermot; with Lyrics and Book by Gerome Ragni & James Rado; and originally produced for the Broadway stage by Michael Butler.

The show is co-produced with the University of Central Oklahoma’s Division of Musical Theatre; with all performances at Mitchell Hall Theater (100 North University Drive, 73034) on the UCO campus in Edmond. For tickets, visit CityRep.com.