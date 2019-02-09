Annual OKC and Norman “Polar Plunge” planned to benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, February 16, brave and hearty individuals will plunge into freezing water at White Water Bay for the annual Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the Polar Plunge begins at 10:00 a.m.

Individuals will also take the plunge on Feb. 16 on Campus Corner at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Registration begins at 2 p.m. and the Polar Plunge begins at 3 p.m.

Many Polar Plungers arrive in costume to make the plunge an even more fun event. The statewide goal for the 2019 Annual Polar Plunge is to raise $300,000 or more for Special Olympics Oklahoma. Last year, over $272,000 was raised. This is the largest fundraising event all year for Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes.

Those who are plunging can create personal web pages to seek donations from friends and family. To support one of these individuals, see how the pledges are accumulating, or to become a Polar Plunger, visit www.mysook.org/PolarPlunge. Call 918-481-1234 for registration forms or to donate. l

“If you don’t get around to registering to plunge before Saturday, that’s OK, because we will sign you up on the day of the plunge!” said Jennifer Lightle, Special Olympics Oklahoma Special Development Director.

“It’s only $75 to register and all of the money raised stays right here in Oklahoma to support programs for more than 11,500 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes.”

To register an athlete, visit sook.org/forms.

The Mission of Special Olympics is to provide a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Today more than 11,600 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes participate in more than 140 sports competitions and training clinics every year. Competition is offered in 16 official sports.

Volunteers are the backbone of Special Olympics Oklahoma. There are thousands of volunteer opportunities available including: coaching, assistant coaching, helping at competitions, assisting with paperwork, fundraising, and more. To register as a volunteer, visit the website.

Special Olympics Oklahoma is funded primarily through individual and corporate contributions, grants, sponsorships, and yearly fundraisers. This financial assistance covers many essential expenses such as equipment, uniforms, transportation, meals, lodging, and volunteer training.

In exchange for a financial contribution, sponsors are recognized as a sponsor of Special Olympics Oklahoma. Sponsorship opportunities are available at all competitions, events and programs throughout the year and range from $1,000 to $50,000.

Founded in 1970, Special Olympics Oklahoma reaches thousands of Oklahoma citizens and is a highly recognized and respected organization. By partnering with Special Olympics Oklahoma, sponsors can positively impact their bottom line.

For more information on sponsorships, contact Derek Cain at derek@sook.org, or 800-722-9004.

To learn more, contact Jennifer Lightle, Development Director Special Olympics Oklahoma 918-481-1234 or 918-630-3133 or visit sook.org.