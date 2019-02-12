ACLU’s Allie Shinn tapped as new Freedom Oklahoma Executive Director

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Freedom Oklahoma has announced that Allie Shinn will become the organization’s new Executive Director starting March 4.

A long time advocate for LGBTQ rights, Shinn comes to Freedom Oklahoma from the ACLU of Oklahoma, where she served as Deputy Director.

During her time at the ACLU-OK, Shinn worked as a leader on issues ranging from criminal justice reform to the first amendment to reproductive freedom.

Shinn began at ACLU in January of 2010, where she first held the position of Govern­ment Affairs Intern, then served as part-time Litigation Coordinator be­ginning in November of that year. In 2011, she became the group’s Development Director and in 2016 she served as the Director of Philanthropy and Strategic Initiatives. Shinn was named ACLU-OK’s Deputy Director in 2017.

According to the Freedom Oklahoma press release, it is “Shinn’s passion for and personal dedication to the goal of advancing liberty for LGBTQ Oklahomans that brings her to Freedom Oklahoma.”

“I have long been a supporter of the mission of Freedom Oklahoma and am in awe of the organization’s tenacity in this fight,” said Shinn. “The LGBTQ movement’s progress over the past decade is inspiring. But we stand today engulfed by potent, near daily reminders that too few of us have realized full equality, dignity, and safety.

“LGBTQ Oklahomans must stand strong in these trying times,” Shinn added. “I’m honored for this opportunity to stand with my community in this fight.”

Founded in 2015, Freedom Oklahoma is a statewide political advocacy organization, working at the Legislature and in municipalities for greater equality for LGBTQ Oklahomans.

Shinn will be the second Executive Director at Freedom Oklahoma’s following Troy Stevenson’s tenure. The release stated that Shinn “is joining a staff long dedicated to this work, and a board comprised of both new and long-serving members.”

“We are confident that Allie is the right choice to lead our organization at this time,” said Allyson Coffey, Freedom Oklahoma Board Co-Chair. “Our community has historically and today faced many obstacles, but this is also a time of opportunity. Together, we can raise our voices in support of a more equal Oklahoma.”

Shinn is a passionate ACLU member, serves on the Board of Directors for Sally’s List, and regularly volunteers her time to local and statewide elections. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Master of Science in International Studies, both from Oklahoma State University.

In addition to her advocacy, Shinn is a supporter of public art such as projects like Factory Obscura and other numerous local community activities.

For more information about Freedom Oklahoma, visit freedomoklahoma.org.