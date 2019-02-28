35th Annual Omelette Party themed “EGG-changed Fairy Tale” set for March 8

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 35th annual Omelette Party, hosted by the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, will be held on Friday, March 8. The “EGG-chanted Fairy Tale” event will take place at the Bricktown Events Center, 425 E. California Avenue, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The public is invited to enjoy an open bar, omelettes and other egg-inspired hors d’oeuvres from local chefs and restaurants. The evening, chaired by Elizabeth Tower, will include an art raffle and live music by The Stars band and DJ Brian Smith of MuttRadio.com.

Proceeds will go to benefit the Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s exhibitions and programs.

Guests can purchase raffle tickets at the event for a chance to win a beautiful piece of original art. This year’s raffle features art by over 60 local artists and includes a variety of different media. This year’s event will offer guests the largest number of art pieces to date.

“The really fun thing about Omelette Party is that it’s consistently amazing but also a little different each year,” said Tower. “This year, we have new artists and works of art, a new theme and costumes and new restaurants, chefs and food concepts. We also have the staples that keep people coming back year after year: lots of egg puns, an open bar, live music, delicious food and five hours of fun.

“EGGS-hibitions like ‘Van Gogh, Monet, Degas: The Mellon Collection of Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ are only possible thanks to fundraisers like the Omelette Party.”

Tickets are $100 for Museum members and $125 for non-members and must be purchased in advance, either online at www.okcmoa.com or by calling 405-236-3100 ext. 237. Fairytale-themed dress is encouraged. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

2019 Participating Chefs: Bricktown Catering, Chef Beau Stephenson – Bin 73, Chef Bill Leib – Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Chef Bruce Rinehart – Rococo & The Manhattan, Chef Dan Arries – Skirvin Hilton’s Park Avenue Grill, Chef Donnell Hardimon – Museum Café, Chef James Vu & Chef Tiare Keahi – La Brasa/Kong’s Tavern, Chef Jason Campbell – Mary Eddy’s Kitchen X Lounge, Chef Jimmy Mays – The Hamilton, Chef Jonas Favela – Union Wood Fired Grill, Chef Kwan – Kwan’s Kitchen, Chef Larry J. McNeal – McNeal’s Catering, Chef Matthew Sebacher – Tamashii Ramen, Cheryl Davenport – Belle Kitchen, Culinary Miracles/Chef’s Requested Foods, Kam’s Kookery, KLLR Coffee, La Oaxaquena Bakery, Melting Pot – Fondue Restaurant, Paseo Grill, The Winston, and Yokozuna Chisholm Creek.

2019 Featured Artists: Craig Alleman, Alexis Austin, Rick Bewley, Tracey Bewley, Andy Boatman, Sharon Burchett, Annalisa Campbell, Diane Coady, Clay Cockrill, Kjelshus Collins, Erin Cooper, Gayle Curry, Rhiana Deck, Sam Douglas, Denise Duong, Lauren Florence, Dan Garrett, Aubrey Ginsterblum, Claudia Hunter, Arjan Jager, Angela Jessup, Michelle Junkin, Farooq Karim, Jim Keffer, Tim Kenney, Brent Learned, Jessica Legako, Rebecca Lowber-Collins , Jonathan Martinez, Cindy Mason, Rory McAllister, Brett McDanel, Joel Melton, Michelle Metcalfe, Ric Miller, Stacey D. Miller, Nicole Moan, Don Narcomey, George Oswalt, Christie Owen, Glenda Radigonda, Christina Rubino, Klint Schor, Bert Seabourn, Kerri Shadid,, Clarissa Sharp, Joe Slack, Behnaz Sohrabian, Kevin Stark, Clint Stone, William Struby, Sarah Sullivan, Stephen K. Teafatiller, Suzanne Thomas, Diana Tunnell, Sam Washburn, Dawn Williams, Jason Wilson, Wendi Wilson, and John Wolfe.

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art serves over 125,000 visitors annually from all fifty states and thirty foreign countries and presents exhibitions from prestigious museums throughout the world. The Museum’s permanent collection covers a period of five centuries with strengths in European and American art from the nineteenth through twenty-first centuries, contemporary art and one of the world’s largest public collections of glass sculpture by Dale Chihuly.

The region’s premier repertory cinema is hosted at The Museum, screening international, independent and classic films. Amenities include the Museum Store, the Roof Terrace and the Museum Cafe, a full-service restaurant, offering lunch, dinner, Sunday brunch, a full bar and catering services.

For more information, visit okcmoa.com.