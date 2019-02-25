Legislative panel advances measure to increase small business owners’ access to health insurance

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The state Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee has unanimously approved a bill by President Pro Tempore Greg Treat that would help more small business owners gain access to quality, affordable health plans.

Senate Bill 943 increases access to association health plans (AHP) by making state law more closely reflect federal rule changes that allow more employer groups and associations to form AHPs based on common geography or industry.

An AHP allows small business owners to group together as if a much larger, single employer to obtain health insurance oftentimes at lower rates.

“Association health plans could have a huge impact for small business owners and sole proprietors across Oklahoma – who drive much of the job creation that keeps our economy growing,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

“Senate Bill 943 lets small employers and sole proprietors in Oklahoma take advantage of AHPs to gain access to quality, affordable health care plans. This could save small businesses hundreds, if not thousands of dollars each year, resources that can be reinvested back into their companies and employees.”

This week, Senate Bill 943 is now on the Senate floor for consideration.

