‘Russian Romantics’ – January 15 Brightmusic concert to enliven a New Year

Staff Report

The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will present significant works by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Sergei Taneyev in “Russian Romantics,” its third concert of the 2018-19 season Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Rachmaninoff’s sonata for cello and piano, completed in 1901, is his most famous piece of chamber music.

Taneyev’s expansive work for piano and strings, composed in 1911, is considered one of the greatest works of the Russian piano-chamber repertoire and “only the extravagance of its technical demands can explain its failure to establish itself in the standard repertoire.” (David Fanning, 2013)

The works on the Jan. 15 program are:

Sergei Rachmaninoff, Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19

Sergei Taneyev, Quintet for Piano and Strings in G minor, Op. 30 (for two violins, viola, cello & piano)

Brightmusic musicians appearing include Gregory Lee and Katrin Stamatis (violin), Mark Neumann (viola), Meredith Blecha-Wells and Jonathan Ruck (cello), Ruirui Ouyang and Amy I-Lin Cheng (piano).