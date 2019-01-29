Go Feel the Love at Paseo’s First Friday



Staff Report

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month. This month’s walk is Friday, February 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) will feature the annual Paseo Arts Association Members’ Show, which will exhibit the diverse art works created by 46 of their talented and supportive members. The “Members Show” opening reception coincides with First Friday.

Juror BJ White will announce award recipients at 7 p.m. White is a painter and printmaker who graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Master of Fine Arts. A nationally collected artist, she is included in “ Who’s Who in American Art ,” a biographical directory of noteworthy individuals in the visual arts community in the United States, and her work has been the subject of articles in numerous periodicals and reproduced in distinguishable books. The exhibit will be on display in the Paseo Art Space from February 1 to February 23.

The street cuisine offering for February is Yum Pig, a quirky trailer serving up, Paseo leaders say, “porky dishes that you are sure to dig! You must try their criminally delicious “Original,” which is topped with their world-famous barbeque sauce. Once you pig out on this pork of perfection, you will become a major fan.”

Named by Forbes as one of America’s most transformed neighborhoods, the Paseo is a vibrant, self-sustaining arts district, which was the first of its kind in Oklahoma City. As the catalyst for this neighborhood’s revitalization, the Paseo Arts Association established the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk, where galleries offer special exhibitions, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment to the public. First Fridays are one of several ways The Paseo helps to bring the arts closer to the lives of its community members.