Free Total Wellness classes offered for adults

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma City-County Health Department. (OCCHD) has announced their schedule for free Total Wellness classes. The classes will feature an interactive weight loss program for adults to prevent diabetes and heart disease.

Classes meet one hour a week for eight weeks. The goal for participants is to lose five percent of their body weight. You do not have to live in Oklahoma County to participate. During the class, participants will learn how to make healthy choices, change unhealthy behaviors, find time to be more active, lose weight and feel great. Classes for the free winter session begins during the second week of January. Online registration is available now to choose preferred class day, time and location. Space is limited. More information is available by contacting 405-425-4422 or totalwellness@occhd.org.

Class locations include:

Will Rogers Senior Center – 3501 Pat Murphy Drive, Tuesdays: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m., January 15 – March 5

MAPS 3 Senior Center – 11501 N. Rockwell Avenue, Thursdays: 10 – 11 a.m., January 17 – March 7

Cole Community Center – 4400 N.W. Expressway, Tuesdays: 11 a.m. – noon, January 22 – March 12

Northeast Regional Health Campus – 2600 N.E. 63 St., Wednesdays: 9– 10a.m., January 23 – March 13

Midwest City Library – 8143 East Reno Ave., Wednesdays: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m., January 16 – March 6

Edmond Recreational Center – 2733 Marilyn Williams Drive, Thursdays: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., January 24 – March 14

Southern Oaks Wellness Center – 6728 S. Hudson Ave., Saturdays: 10 – 11 a.m. – January 19 – March 9

(Spanish Class) Southern Oaks Wellness Center – 6728 S. Hudson Ave., Thursdays: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m., January 24 – March 14

OCCHD also offers the following six tips to boost your health and well-being for the New Year:

Make an appointment for a check-up, vaccination, or screening – Regular oral and medical exams and tests can help find problems before they start. They also can help find problems early, when your chances for treatment and cure are better.

Wash your hands often – Use soap and water to prevent the spread of infection and illness. Handwashing involves five simple and effective steps – wet, lather, scrub, rinse, and dry. Learn more about when and how to wash your hands.

Make healthy food choices – A healthy eating plan emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products. It also includes lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs, and nuts, and is low in saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, salt (sodium), and added sugars.

Get active – Start small – try taking the stairs instead of the elevator, or parking further from your destination. Consider mall walking if the weather is cold or icy. Adults should get at least 2½ hours a week of moderate-intensity physical activity.

Be smoke-free – If you are ready to quit, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569 for Spanish speakers) for free resources, including free quit coaching, a free quit plan, free educational materials, and referrals to other resources where you live.

Get enough sleep – Insufficient sleep is associated with a number of chronic diseases and conditions—such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression. Adults need seven or more hours per night.

To learn more, visit www.occhd.org.