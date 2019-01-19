Chocolate Decadence returns to Automobile Alley on Feb. 7

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Automobile Alley Association invites the public to celebrate its 22nd annual Chocolate Decadence event on Thursday, February 7, from 6:30 – 9 p.m., at the Volvo Annex located at 33 Broadway Circle in downtown Oklahoma City. The event is one of Oklahoma City’s most anticipated Valentine celebrations.

Chocolate Decadence attendees will experience an evening with rich chocolate, gourmet coffee, wine, champagne, live music and a Valentine auction. All proceeds benefit the Automobile Alley Association. The group promotes local businesses, awards grants and sponsorships, activates and programs the district with events, art, and light displays, cleans and maintains district streets and sidewalks, and advocates on behalf of all Automobile Alley stakeholders.

“This has been a fantastic year for Automobile Alley,” said Traci Walton co-founder of Oklahoma City’s Plenty Mercantile and Automobile Alley Board Chair. “We are so excited to see all the new construction and renovations that took place this year, and we look forward to seeing even more growth in 2019 as the Oklahoma City Streetcar begins service and new tenants and property owners move into the area.”

The year 2018 brought new developments to Automobile Alley such as the 8th Street Market which is home to Prairie Artisan Ales brewery and taproom; Magasin Table, a Vietnamese restaurant; and a new coffee concept to be announced soon. The Vanessa House Brewery opened on 8th Street and Katiebug’s Sips and Sweets now occupies a retail space on 9th Street.

Heartland, the U.S. division of Global Payments, has broken ground at NW 5th and Broadway. Velocity, a new online portal launched by the OKC Chamber designed to share news about what’s going on in Oklahoma says the new Heartland building will have six floors plus a ground-level lobby that will have space for two restaurants open to the public.

Construction has also begun on the Broadway Park, a 5-story mixed use building;

This year’s Chocolate Decadence food and drink will be provided by a variety of local restaurants and caterers including: Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse, Coco Flow Chocolatier, Coffee Slingers Roasters, Evoke, Grand Casino Hotel & Resort, Iguana Mexican Grill, Jazmo’z Bourbon Street Café, Kamp’s 1910 Café, Katiebug’s Shaved Ice and Hot Chocolate, Paseo Grill, Red PrimeSteak, Skirvin Hilton Hotel, The Melting Pot, Water’s Edge Winery, and Yuzo Sushi Tapas.

Event sponsors include: Automobile Alley, Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership, Midtown Renaissance, The Journal Record, Edible OKC, +ImageNet, Accel Financial Staffing, Dolese Brothers Co., Mason Realty Investors LLC, OKC Firefighters IAFF Local 157, OKC Friday, PLENTY Mercantile, RCB Bank and Urbane Home and Lifestyle.

General admission tickets are $65. VIP tickets will be available to the first 50 buyers for $100 each. VIP tickets include early entry at 6 p.m., access to a VIP seating area, a special VIP checkout for all auction purchases, and one free ticket in a chance drawing for prizes.

All tickets must be purchased online in advance. Guests must be 21 to attend. The first 350 guests to arrive will receive a commemorative Chocolate Decadence glass.

Auction item donations and cash sponsorships will be accepted through January 24, 2019.

For more information, contact Nicole Thomas at 405-706-7484. To learn more about Automobile Alley, visit AutomobileAlley.org.