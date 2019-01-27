Call for nominations open for John F. Kennedy Community Service awards

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Santa Fe Family Life Center (SFFLC) is now seeking nominations for this year’s recipients of the John F. Kennedy Community Service Award. The JFK award is presented annually by the SFFLC to recognize Oklahomans who have served the community in lasting and significant ways.

The award is given in honor of John F. Kennedy, the thirty-fifth President of the United States, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and an advocate of community service as a hallmark of good citizenship.

“There are people in our community who go out of their way to serve their fellow man,” said James Timberlake, SFFLC Executive Director. “While they do not ask for recognition, our hope is that by raising them up, we can not only honor them for their good works, but encourage others to follow their path. The event also raises funds for programs that support those in need in our community. It’s a win-win.”

Award recipients will be announced this fall at the John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards Gala. The date for the gala has not been announced.

Nominees should demonstrate a dedication to volunteer service through contributions to a project, program or ongoing activity that has impacted the quality of life of Oklahomans.

Previous recipients of the award include Vince Gill, Kim and Brad Henry, Bill Anoatubby, George and Donna Nigh, Mick Cornett, Mark Ruffin, Toby Keith and Tricia Everest.

Nominations made online or via email at jfkaward@sfflc.com must be submitted by February 15.

The SFFLC Development Committee will make the final selection for the John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards recipients. Committee members include James Timberlake, Executive Director at SFFLC; Shelly Douglas, Oklahoma Director of Business Development for Community Health Charities; Ellyn Hefner, Financial Services Professional for Mass Mutual Oklahoma; Emily Lang, Partner at Price Lang Consulting; Josef McGuigan, Senior Director, Assistant Controller for Enable Midstream Partners; Rhonda Walters, President of Oklahoma Property Investors; Willis Washington; Sloane Wellner, Account Executive at Price Lang Consulting; Edward Wiewel, Senior Vice President for U.S. Claims Operation for Gallagher Bassett and Dr. Kersey Winfree, MD, Regional VPMA for SSM Health Oklahoma.

Proceeds from the John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards Gala support the Santa Fe Family Life Center in its mission to provide recreation and athletic programs for individuals with disabilities and disadvantaged youth.

The Santa Fe Family Life Center is owned and operated by the Columbus Corporation, a faith-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. The Columbus Corporation’s volunteer leadership seeks to provide individuals and organizations with access to sports and physical improvement opportunities that result in healthier, happier citizens.

In addition to its charitable programs, the SFFLC is full service health club offering tennis, basketball, fitness, swimming, group exercise, personal training and pickleball.

The Santa Fe Family Life Center is currently the only facility in central and western Oklahoma to offer year-round multi-sport adaptive sports programming.

For more information, visit sfflc.com or jfkaward.com.