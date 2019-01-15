Tower Theater site for 2019 Glitter Ball this month

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The fourth annual Glitter Ball will take place from 8 – 11 p.m., on Saturday, January 19 at the Tower Theater, 425 NW 23rd St., in Oklahoma City. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Cocktail to formal attire.

Produced by Kindt Events, inspirations for this year’s gala come from the original Moulin Rouge in Paris, accompanied by dancers and music that will make the show a “spectacle of delight.” Proceeds will benefit deadCenter Film.

The 2019 Glitter Ball winter dance party and art extravaganza will honor Oklahoma Film Festival icons Brian Hearn and Kevin Ely.

Hearn founded and led the film program at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art for 19 years. Ely is an award-winning filmmaker and creative director for Life Church. For over a decade, both men have served as feature film programmers for the deadCenter Film Festival.

“Brian Hearn created the independent film scene in Oklahoma City,” said deadCenter Executive Director Lance McDaniel. “Brian worked hand in hand with Kevin Ely for years to bring the best independent films to deadCenter, cementing the festival as one of the coolest film festivals in the world.”

This “wintry wonderland of adventure” will include live entertainment, a luxury golden ticket raffle, pop-up artist gallery with live sales, hosted bar, catered hors d-oeuvres, and more.

deadCenter Film is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, providing year-round events and education programs to support its mission to promote, encourage and celebrate the independent film arts.

As Oklahoma’s largest film festival, deadCenter Film attracts 33,000 people to downtown Oklahoma City. In addition, it reaches 3,000 high school and technology students each fall through its statewide education program that won the 2014 Governor’s Arts Award for Education.

The festival creates an economic impact of more than $5.3 million for the state of Oklahoma and in 2018 was awarded the honor of Outstanding Arts & Cultural Nonprofit by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits.

“Glitter Ball will once again be the event of the season, sure to wow your senses and steal the winter spotlight,” said event producer Kindt Steven Myers.

“Whether an individual, or a corporation, event sponsors will enjoy exposure to over 300 of Oklahoma’s professionals and party-goers,” Myers added. “Sponsorships will affect real change impacting the arts and culture right here, in Oklahoma City.”

Tickets are $100 for general admission and VIP seated tables are available starting at $1,000. Tickets may be purchased online. The event is for those 21 and over.

Glitter Ball attendees are eligible for a discounted stay at 21c Museum Hotel the night of the event.

For more information on tables and available sponsorships, contact Kindt Steven Myers at ksm@kindtevents.com or 405-546-5365.