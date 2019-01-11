Oklahoma County 4-H to host Chili Cook Off and Auction fundraiser

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma County 4H Club will hold its Annual Chili Cook Off and Auction fundraiser on Saturday, January 19 at the OSU Extension Center, 2500 NE 63rd Street, in Oklahoma City.

The chili cook-off, complete with all the fixings, will kick off at 5 p.m. Participants will get to sample each club’s chili and vote for the “best tasting chili”. The event is open to the public..

Suggested donation is $5, children under three eat for free. Water will be provided and sodas will be available for purchase.

The winning club will receive a monetary donation to their 4-H Club.

Also, starting at 6 p.m. and concluding at 7 p.m. is the silent auction. Then at approximately 7:30 p.m. there will be a live auction for a few larger items, according to organizers.

Treats for the sweet tooth will also be available created by 4-H members at the fantastic Sweet Shoppe.

“This is one of the very few events where the entire family can come, eat a great meal, and have a wonderful time,” said Kacie Jasper, Oklahoma County 4-H Youth Educator.

“Please plan on joining us for an evening of great food and fun to support youth and 4-H educational programs,” Jasper added. “All proceeds for the night will go to benefit the Oklahoma County 4-H programs.

” Last year, 4-H members in Oklahoma County donated more than 30,000 hours working in their communities. Some of their projects included National Youth Science Day, Lego Robotics, Shop with a Cop, and the H.U.G.S. project.

“Our chili cook-off fundraiser goes to support the wonderful work our 4-H clubs do all over the county,” Jasper stated. “In addition to allowing us to offer scholarships to our 4-H members for leadership conferences, we also use the proceeds to help with school enrichment projects and other 4-H camps and projects.”

Oklahoma County 4-H has fifteen clubs that meet across the county.

4-H members have hundreds of project areas to choose from — including physical fitness, robotics, cooking, photography, shooting sports, rocketry, public speaking, citizenship, livestock showing, performance arts, fabrics and fashions, and many others. Members will also have the opportunity to meet many new friends

“Our 4-H clubs can offer something valuable to every kid in the county,” Jasper said.

For more information about the 4-H chili cook-off and/or 4-H clubs in Oklahoma County contact the OSU Extension Center 405-713-1125 or visit the Oklahoma County 4-H website.