The City Sentinel Endorsements, November 6, 2018
Statewide Elected Offices
Governor – Chris Powell, Libertarian
Lt. Governor – Matt Pinnell, Republican
Auditor & Inspector – Cindy Byrd, Republican
Attorney General – Mark Myles, Democrat
State Superintendent – John Cox, Democrat
State Treasurer – Randy McDaniel, Republican
Labor Commissioner – Leslie Osborn, Republican
Insurance Commissioner – Glen Mulready, Republican
Corporation Commissioner – Jackie Short, Independent
Legislative races
Senate 22 – Stephanie Bice, Republican
Senate 30 – John Symcox – Republican
Senate 48 – George Young – Democrat
House 83 – Jason Reese, Republican
House 85 – Matt Jackson, Republican
Statewide Judicial Retention
Supreme Court, Yvonne Kauger, YES
Court of Civil Appeals, Barbara Green Swinton, YES
Oklahoma County Judges
District 7 Office 5 – Natalie Mai
District 7 Office 8 – Heather Coyle
District 7 Office 10 – Bill Graves
Oklahoma County offices
Assessor – Mike Shelton, Democrat
County Commissioner District 1 – Carrie Blumert, Democrat
County Commissioner District 3 – Kevin Calvey, Republican
State Questions
S.Q. 793 YES – (citizen ballot initiative, eye care choice)
S.Q. 794 YES — (legislative referral, “victims rights”)
S.Q. 798 NO (legislative referral, joint ticket for governor and lieutenant governor)
S.Q. 800 YES (Creates a fund for the investment of 5% of oil and gas development tax revenue) YES
S.Q. 801 YES (Allows certain property taxes to fund school operations)
Federal Races
Fifth U.S. Congressional District (Oklahoma City metropolitan area) – No endorsement
Fourth U.S. Congressional District (southwest Oklahoma) – Ruby Peters, Independent
Third Congressional District (western Oklahoma) – Frankie Robbins, Democrat
Second U.S. Congressional District (eastern Oklahoma) – Richard Castaldo – Libertarian
First Congressional District (Tulsa) – Kevin Hern, Republican