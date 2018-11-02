Natalie Mai for Oklahoma County Judge, District 7, Office 5

The City Sentinel endorsement

Concerning Natalie Mai, seeking election as a county judge, our editor and publisher wrote these word in the October print edition and in online commentary:

“She is a mom, a wife, a person whose cordial nature is inherent. She is a woman who lives with dignity, respect, honor, integrity, justice, and fairness. She promises to work hard and to be ‘prepared, while treating all with respect, courtesy and fairness.’

“She’s one of us – as American as apple pie, the flag, the ideals of the Declaration of Independence and the noble rule book we call the U.S. Constitution.”

The City Sentinel endorses Natalie Mai for Oklahoma County Judge, District 7, Office 5.