In House District 85, for Matt Jackson



The City Sentinel Endorsement

This year, The City Sentinel has endorsed men and women from both major parties, a statewide hopeful from the only ballot-qualified third-party, and Independent aspirants.

In state House District 85, The City Sentinel supports Matt Jackson, the Republican nominee. The district includes Nichols Hills and parts of north Oklahoma City.

The incumbent is a Democrat.

We write positively of the challenger, rather than critically of the incumbent.

Matt Jackson is a multi-issue conservative who will watch out for the public interest and seek maximum value for every taxpayer dollar. With an astonishing $1 billion of increased revenue to spend over the coming year, the people of District 85 would be well-served to have in place at the Capitol a careful steward of their tax resources.

Matt and his wife, Margie, have five children.

They are public school parents whose view of the world and of public policy fit the district perfectly.

Jackson is a father and husband, a small businessman and responsible leader, a long-time Boy Scout leader and a lifelong resident of District 85.