The City Sentinel: For George Young, again

Oklahoma House of Representatives, George Young, running for the Senate District 48, has been endorsed by The City Sentinel. Photo provided.

The City Sentinel Endorsement

State Rep. George Young, an Oklahoma City Democrat, is running for the Senate District 48 position. In the November 6 general election, he has the endorsement of The City Sentinel.

As we commented in backing him this spring for the primary election, he is “a man of integrity and character.”

An advocate of criminal justice reform, he has long supported an end to the death penalty in our state. On such contentious issues, as we noted, “his words are measured and strong on such matters. Young has the respect of legislators on both sides of the aisle at the state Capitol. While respect across the partisan divide was once common, it is not necessarily the case these days.”

Young has a worthy Republican opponent in this election, an encouraging sign in a year full of contests where neither candidate measures up. We commend both men for running, but renew our longstanding support of George Young.

