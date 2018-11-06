Find your roots at the library during Family History Month

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY– Oklahoman’s looking to connect to their roots can visit the library for genealogical help. This month the Metropolitan Library System is celebrating genealogy and telling customers how to, “find your roots at the library.”

November is Family History Month at all Metro Libraries. Oklahoma County residents can visit the library’s website to get started or call the special collections department to get help with genealogical research questions.

“We want our customers to be aware of the free genealogy resources we have available here at the library, including a special collection of genealogy resources at the Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library,” special collections librarian Lisa Bradley said. “Not only do we have a genealogy special collection, but we have genealogy resources available online from home and a team of librarians to answer questions.”

Online resources include access to Oklahoma-specific resources such as the Oklahoman Digital Archives and Oklahoma Newspapers; popular vital records depositories such as African American Heritage, America’s GenealogyBank, Fold3 and HeritageQuest Online.

Other online resource include: national newspaper archives; historical and antique maps including information on original landowners and history resources such as A to Z the USA, African American History Online, Indigenous Peoples: North America and more. Ancestry.com access is also available in the library.

“This is the time of year when many of us see our family and extended family, which is a great time to record family stories and ask relatives questions about your ancestors, so you can get started on your family tree. Making a connection with your ancestors through genealogical research can be a powerful experience,” Bradley said.

The Metropolitan Library System is a public library system serving Oklahoma County residents. MLS includes 19 library branch locations. The Metropolitan Library System is the largest library system in Oklahoma, serving anyone who lives, attends school, or owns property in Oklahoma County. MLS circulates over 6 million materials each year.

Library customers looking to get started on their genealogical research can access resource guides and online databases from the library’s website or contact the library’s special collections department at 405-606-3859.

To learn more, visit metrolibrary.org.