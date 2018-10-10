To Benefit CityRep – ‘The Second City’ comes to historic Tower Theatre on October 11

Staff Report

Join CityRep at the historic Tower Theatre (425 N.W. 23, 73103) to welcome Chicago’s legendary sketch and improvisation comedy theater “The Second City” for a performance of their “Best of The Second City.”

Described by event organizers as a “must-see show” this particular production will feature “some of the lauded comedy company’s all-time favorite sketches and songs and comes complete with plenty of their infamous improvisation.

As an added treat, local legends OKC Improv will join the iconic group for a special encore set. In publicity materials, potential attendees were encouraged: “Don’t miss out on your chance to find out why The Second City has remained the first name in laughter for almost 60 years during this exciting one-night-only engagement.”

About The Second City: Since opening its doors in 1959, The Second City has grown to become the world’s premier comedy club, theater, and school of improvisation, entertaining 1 million theatergoers a year around the globe.

Alumni of The Second City’s resident stages, touring companies, and theatrical divisions across Chicago and Toronto include some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, and more.

Tickets for the fund-raising event on Thursday, October 11 are $35 each for general admission. There will be a cash bar. Doors open that evening at 6 p.m., with “curtain-up” at 7 p.m.

For further information, contact the Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre (CityRep) by phone at 405-848-3761; or visit CityRep.com/Tickets.