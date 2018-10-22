The City Sentinel

St. Charles Church and School hosts annual Carnival this Friday; Father Macario joins parish staff

Darla Shelden Story by on October 22, 2018
“Humilitas” (Humility”) is the school motto for St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and School, located in the near-west metropolitan area of Oklahoma City. The school’s motto, shown in this work of art, is “Humilitas” (humility).” It evokes the Bible verse from Micah 6:8: “[W]hat the Lord requires of you: ‘Only to do justice and love righteousness, and to walk humbly with your God.’”

by Beth Roetker, Kennedy Flinton
Warr Acres, OK – Come to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and School for the 32nd annual Halloween Carnival!

This is a yearly family-friendly event that St. Charles Borromeo holds. It will be on the evening of Friday, October 26. We have many events at the carnival, including games such as dunk tank, a haunted house, great food, drinks and much more.

Some of the sixth and seventh grade students at the parish school commented on why they look forward to the carnival every year.

Karen, a fellow seventh grader, said, “I really like everything about it, but my favorite part is the haunted house.”

Concerning last year’s event, Cain, one of the sixth graders, commented, “I saw my friends and stayed with them. We played games and ate the candy until they left.”

Micah, another sixth grade student, said she enjoyed “playing games with my friends and family.”

To get answers for any questions, telephone 405-789-0224.

Every couple of years, St. Charles Borromeo is blessed to welcome a new priest. The last parochial vicar, Father John Paul Lewis, left over the summer after spending two years with us. Recently, Father Macario Martinez-Arjona (who is also a monk) began to work at St. Charles parish and school.He was gracious enough to grant an interview. Asked to recall when he knew he was being called by God to the priesthood, he replied: “When I was a little boy, about seven years old, in my home parish, I was altar-serving. I knew looking up at the priest that was what I wanted to be.”

So, he was asked, “how do you like St. Charles in the time you’ve been here?” He responded, “The people at St. Charles have been very kind and gracious to me, but St. Charles is a lot busier place [than the monastery where he lived previously], with so much going on.”

Asked if he liked his new work, and the transition from seminary to parish, the Benedictine monk replied, “I do like the transition, but it is very different. I feel like a fish out of water because it is a big change.”

Kennedy Flinton, a students in the newspaper class at St. Charles Parish, recently interviewed Father Macario Martinez, a Benedictine priest and monk who until recently worked at a seminary and monastery in Missouri. Photograph by Patrick B. McGuigan

