St. Charles Church and School hosts annual Carnival this Friday; Father Macario joins parish staff



St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School School by Beth Roetker, Kennedy FlintonSt. Charles Borromeo Catholic School School

Warr Acres, OK – Come to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and School for the 32nd annual Halloween Carnival!

This is a yearly family-friendly event that St. Charles Borromeo holds. It will be on the evening of Friday, October 26. We have many events at the carnival, including games such as dunk tank, a haunted house, great food, drinks and much more.

Some of the sixth and seventh grade students at the parish school commented on why they look forward to the carnival every year.

Karen, a fellow seventh grader, said, “I really like everything about it, but my favorite part is the haunted house.” Concerning last year’s event, Cain, one of the sixth graders, commented, “I saw my friends and stayed with them. We played games and ate the candy until they left.” Micah, another sixth grade student, said she enjoyed “playing games with my friends and family.” To get answers for any questions, telephone 405-789-0224.

*