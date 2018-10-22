St. Charles Church and School hosts annual Carnival this Friday; Father Macario joins parish staff
Warr Acres, OK – Come to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and School for the 32nd annual Halloween Carnival!
This is a yearly family-friendly event that St. Charles Borromeo holds. It will be on the evening of Friday, October 26. We have many events at the carnival, including games such as dunk tank, a haunted house, great food, drinks and much more.
Some of the sixth and seventh grade students at the parish school commented on why they look forward to the carnival every year.
Karen, a fellow seventh grader, said, “I really like everything about it, but my favorite part is the haunted house.”
Concerning last year’s event, Cain, one of the sixth graders, commented, “I saw my friends and stayed with them. We played games and ate the candy until they left.”
Micah, another sixth grade student, said she enjoyed “playing games with my friends and family.”
To get answers for any questions, telephone 405-789-0224.
Every couple of years, St. Charles Borromeo is blessed to welcome a new priest. The last parochial vicar, Father John Paul Lewis, left over the summer after spending two years with us. Recently, Father Macario Martinez-Arjona (who is also a monk) began to work at St. Charles parish and school.He was gracious enough to grant an interview. Asked to recall when he knew he was being called by God to the priesthood, he replied: “When I was a little boy, about seven years old, in my home parish, I was altar-serving. I knew looking up at the priest that was what I wanted to be.”
So, he was asked, “how do you like St. Charles in the time you’ve been here?” He responded, “The people at St. Charles have been very kind and gracious to me, but St. Charles is a lot busier place [than the monastery where he lived previously], with so much going on.”
Asked if he liked his new work, and the transition from seminary to parish, the Benedictine monk replied, “I do like the transition, but it is very different. I feel like a fish out of water because it is a big change.”