Spice things up with October Paseo First Friday Gallery Walk

The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk for October will take place on Friday, October 5, 6-9 p.m. The Gallery Walk will have over 20 galleries featuring more than 80 artists who will host opening receptions, promising something for everyone.

Don’t miss the opening reception for Suzanne Owens and Suzanne Randall’s exhibit, “Intended Consequences,” in the Paseo Art Space at 3022 Paseo. An exhibition of their recent paintings, Suzanne Owens will be showing figurative oil and wax paintings on canvas with a few monotypes in mixed media, and Suzanne Randall’s work focuses on the figure in large acrylic paintings on canvas. Their exhibit will be on display October 5-27.

The coming First Friday will feature musician Darren Cipponeri. A regular to the Paseo Arts District and continual contributor to the local art scene, Cipponeri’s music blends a smooth, acoustic sound with an energetic vibe. His unique style has been performed alongside hip-hop, rock, metal, hard-core, country and other acoustic artists.

No one will leave the gallery walk hungry. You can indulge in a variety of fair style foods ranging from street tacos and hot dogs to straight out of the fryer funnel cakes provided by Tasty Beats as well as some delicious fare from Yum Pig. Your dog isn’t left out either — while you munch on your food, you can also give your canine companions a treat or two from Barking Dog Bakery.

The Paseo is Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance. Five restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.