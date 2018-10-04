OKC Animal Shelter celebrates ‘Dogtober’ with half-price dog adoptions

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

Oklahoma City residents are invited to welcome a new pet into their family by celebrating Dogtober with half-price dog adoptions from OKC Animal Welfare and several special events.

Dog adoptions will be $30 all month long at OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street. The shelter is open every day except holidays from noon to 5:30 p.m.

“‘Dogtober’ is one of the best times of the year to adopt a dog not only because of the adoption specials, but because the fall weather is great to spend time outside with your new pet,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Stop by Animal Welfare any day of the month, or visit us at one of our special events.”

In addition to the everyday $30 dog adoption special at Animal Welfare, there will be several Dogtober celebrations this month.

Animal Welfare will host a Family Fun Filled Carnival from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 2811 SE 29th Street. Games and activities, a scavenger hunt, snow cones, popcorn and family friendly activities will be on tap. Bring pets you already have for a $25 microchip and registration special.

The 6th Annual Bob Moore Subaru Dogapalooza will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13010 N Kelley Ave. The event will include microchipping, dog treats, free bandanas, pet adoptions, veterinarians and trainers, food trucks and a visit from the OKC Thunder Girls. More details here.

A special Howl-O-Ween Family Carnival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 27 at Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street. Festivities will include family-friendly games and activities, trunk-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, snow cones, popcorn and more. Bring pets you already have for $25 microchipping courtesy of Best Friends.

Other adoption events taking place this month include:

• Oct 7, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at PetSmart, 1417 SW I-240 Service Road.

• Oct 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PetSmart, 7177 SE 29th Street in Midwest City.

• Oct 14, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at PetSmart, 1417 SW I-240 Service Road.

• Oct 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PetSmart, 7177 SE 29th Street in Midwest City.

• Oct 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at PetSmart, 7177 SE 29th Street in Midwest City.

• Oct 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PetSmart, 7177 SE 29th Street in Midwest City.

All adoptable animals at OKC Animal Welfare are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

Those interested in finding a new furry family member can search online for adoptable animals and get tips on responsible pet ownership.

Adoptable dogs and cats can also be seen on the OKC Animal Welfare Facebook page.