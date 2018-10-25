Magic Lantern Celebration on Paseo set for Oct. 28

Staff Report

A unique celebration of imagination awaits children and their parents in the Paseo Arts District this Sunday. The Magic Lantern Celebration, held on October 28 from 3-6:15 p.m. brings artists, performers, children and parents together on Paseo’s colorful streets for a celebration of the fall season. This 18th year of unmatched offerings, asks children of all ages to jump into their creativity and have fun doing it.

Inspired by the verse, ‘We are all Magic Lanterns, lit by the light of imagination’, Magic Lantern brings children into the wonder of their creativity. Children are encouraged to focus their fingers, hearts, and minds on hands-on multi-layered arts activities where they can build paper costumes, make lanterns and fashion pumpkin self-portraits. Spinning into action, every child in their paper costumes ends the celebration in a parade that goes spiraling through a Jack ‘O Lantern Labyrinth.

Children of all ages should wear their everyday clothing to Paseo, and be ready for their spontaneous creations to inspire surprises. Discovering and doing are the delightfully magical ingredients of this event. Children and their parents can walk from studio to studio where all kinds of paper await to be folded, crumpled, ruffled and embellished into wearable art. Costumes are made using simple construction techniques. The paper pieces can be worn over clothing.

Each workshop provides children paper supplies and exciting opportunities for exploration. Wings of paper fly onto children. Hats for topping each head are designed from collage materials and recycled bits of fancy. Transparent lanterns shimmer in light. Pumpkin Portraits appear, touched by natural materials. This is an opportunity for parents to share in their children’s constructions. Helping hands and brainstorming are an important part of this creative process. Parental assistance is welcome and necessary depending on the age and needs of each participating child.

Within all this making, a Wish Finder brings each child into their own wish, a thought of light holding wonder. But the Magic Lantern Celebration is not over until the final spectacle when all costumed children appear to have stepped into a storybook parade and found their way through a winding Pumpkin Jack ’O Lantern Labyrinth painted on the street. The finale begins with the live music of Steve McLinn, Ojas; follow the dancers of StarDanceSwan. Lorrie Keller, director of StarDanceSwan and founder of this event says, “All the elements of Magic Lantern Celebration come together at the Pumpkin Parade when we capture the whimsy and beauty of art, music and dance.”

Rain or shine, the costume making activities are from 3:00 to 5:45 p.m. in the Paseo Arts District studios. The Pumpkin Parade is outside from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. All Children must be accompanied by adults. Activities are held on the north end of Paseo at 30th and Dewey. This part of the street will be closed for safely walking from studio to studio, playing on the pumpkin labyrinth and the Parade. Participating studios are Theatre Upon a StarDanceSwan, Paseo Art Space, Rainbow Fleet, and Paseo Pottery. All activities are free to the public. Donations are accepted to help cover the costs of the event. The Magic Lantern is made possible through support of the State Arts Council of Oklahoma, the Paseo Arts Association and Theatre Upon a StarDanceSwan.

For information call the Paseo Arts Association at 525-2688, or go to thepaseo.org.