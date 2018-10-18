LifeShare Foundation to host inaugural 5K to raise organ donation awareness

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The LifeShare Foundation will hold its inaugural ‘Little Red Heart’ 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk on Saturday, November 3, as they continue to raise awareness and provide education on the importance of being an organ donor.

Participants in the 1 Mile Walk will step off at 10 a.m. from Regatta Park, 701 S. Lincoln Blvd in Oklahoma City’s Boathouse district. The USATF Certified 5K Race will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The event honors those who have received the gift of life through organ and tissue donation, remember those who gave the gift of life, and gives hope to thousands who wait on a lifesaving transplant.

Online registration for the Little Red Heart Run will remain open until Friday, Nov. 2. Day of event registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. https://www.lifeshareokfoundation.org/lrh5k.html

“The Little Red Heart Run is an incredible look into the many families and friends who have been touched by organ and tissue donation,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and CEO of LifeShare. “The support, dedication and hope for our participants, volunteers, transplant recipients, donor family and community partners is inspirational.”

The family-friendly event will feature face painting, music, prizes and activities for all ages. DG Productions will be timing the USATF Sanctioned 5K event.

Registration for the 1 Mile Walk or 5K is $40. For kids 12 and under the 1 Mile Walk or 5K is $20. Social only participants are $20 and the Virtual Race is $35.

Virtual Race participants can walk or run their 5K (3.1 miles) while on vacation or around their neighborhood – when and wherever they choose. Virtual participants are encouraged to send their photos to 5K@lifeshareok.org or use the hashtag #LRH5K on any social media platform..

All registered runners and walkers attending the race will receive a medal, t-shirt and lunch provided by Head Country BBQ. Social only entries will receive a t-shirt and lunch. No pets will be allowed on the course. Strollers will only be allowed in the 1 Mile walk.

Packet pickup will take place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2 at LifeShare Headquarters, 4705 N.W. Expressway, in Oklahoma City, or the morning of the race beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The goal of the Little Red Heart Run is to raise over $50,000 to support the activities and initiatives of LifeShare to help save more lives through organ and tissue donation. Last year, LifeShare saved more lives than ever before making 481 transplants possible.

Tissue donation also restored health to more than 59,000 people. According to LifeShare, there are 116,000 people waiting for a transplant across the nation. One organ donor can save eight lives and one tissue donor can restore health to over 75 others.

LifeShare programs focus on awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation; support of transplant recipients, including those waiting and donor families; and organ donation research.

To register or to donate to the LifeShare Foundation, visit LifeShareOKFoundation.org. For more information, call 405-840-5551.